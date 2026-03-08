T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: The T20 World Cup 2026 concludes on Sunday with a final between India and New Zealand. The match will start at 7 PM IST. Around an hour before the kick-off time, a closing ceremony for the tournament will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Global pop superstar Ricky Martin and iconic Indian singers Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh will entertain the crowd with their mesmerising performances right before the game.

Gujarati icon Falguni Pathak will open the ceremony. She will be joined by 50 Bollywood dancers and vibrant choreography, the International Cricket Council informed on its website. Sukhbir Singh will perform next, accompanied by a large contingent of dancers. Two-time Grammy Award and five-time Latin Grammy Award winner Ricky Martin will be the final performer of the night before leaving the stage for the big final between India and New Zealand.

When will the T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony be held?

The T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 8.

Where will the T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony be held?

The T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony start?

The T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Where to follow the Live Telecast of the T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony?

The T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony?

The T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)