The D-day is here. India and New Zealand are set to clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a contest that promises absolute thrill and intensity. India arrived in the final after morale-boosting wins against West Indies and England in their last two matches, while New Zealand progressed to the semi-finals only by edging Pakistan on Net Run Rate. With contrasting styles -- India's explosive batting depth against New Zealand's disciplined bowling attack -- the stage is perfectly set for a showdown where a single over could prove decisive in determining the fate of the final.

When will the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match take place?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match will take place on Sunday, March 08 (IST).

Where will the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match be held?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match start?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match for Free?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be televised free on the DD Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster.)