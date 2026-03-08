The stage is set, the lights are blinding, and over 130,000 voices are ready to roar at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It is the final of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, and India stands on the precipice of history against a clinical New Zealand side. While the nation holds its breath, one man remains remarkably calm. Ashok Aswalkar, the childhood coach of Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, spoke exclusively to NDTV about the journey of the boy who would be king, and the secret "mantra" that could decide tonight's fate.

From the Streets of Mumbai to the World Stage

Ashok Aswalkar has been the silent force behind Surya since he was a young kid. Watching his ward lead India into a World Cup final on home soil is a moment of profound pride.

Recalling the early days, Aswalkar told NDTV, "If a person has great dedication and faith in his dreams, he can achieve it." He remembered times when he would be occupied with other responsibilities, only for a young Surya to step up and take charge, ensuring the entire group conducted their practice on the ground with discipline. That natural leadership, Aswalkar says, is exactly what we see on the field today.

'Pressure? What Pressure?'

Despite the high-stakes final against the Black Caps, the coach is not worried about his student's temperament. "Suryakumar is a player who plays well and often does not get affected by pressure on the field," Aswalkar noted, looking at the electric atmosphere in Ahmedabad. Addressing the tactical mind games often played by the opposition, the coach was firm: "The team shouldn't be bothered by the strategy of the New Zealand players. Under pressure, the Indian team has always performed and this time too, they are going to excel."

A Tactical Warning

While confident in Surya's leadership, Aswalkar didn't shy away from the technical challenges facing the Men in Blue. He specifically addressed the recent form of Varun Chakravarthy, suggesting the team needs to be bold with its decisions.

"Because of the bowling performance by Varun in the Semifinal match, there needs to be a change, which has to be brought in the bowling order," the coach remarked, noting that a static approach wouldn't register a win in a final.

He also warned against the trap of focusing too much on any one "star" opponent. "Focusing on one specific player of the New Zealand team... this will impact the overall game. Henceforth, the competition is against everybody. The Indian team is ready to fight," he told NDTV.

The Guru Mantra

As the Indian team prepares to step onto the Motera deck, Aswalkar revealed that his mentorship continues even today. He still tells the captain what to do and what not to do to ensure India registers a win.

"I am very excited for today's match. As soon as India wins, I'm going to call and congratulate the entire family," he said. But before the first ball is bowled, a special "Guru Mantra" will be sent from coach to captain. While the specifics remain between the two, Aswalkar is certain that this final piece of advice is what will help India secure the trophy.