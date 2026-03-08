T20 World Cup Final Free Live Telecast, India vs New Zealand: After 54 matches and a month of thrillers, the T20 World Cup 2026 is set for its conclusion. Defending champions India and New Zealand will face each other in the summit clash. Suryakumar Yadav and Co. are yet to produce their best all-round performance, but they still managed to make it to the final by winning the crucial moments during the tournament. New Zealand, on the other hand, fared well throughout before delivering a statement victory in the semi-finals.

The Blackcaps outplayed South Africa by a nine-wicket margin, completing a chase of 170 in just 12.5 overs. Finn Allen scored a 33-ball century, guiding New Zealand to the big win.

India, meanwhile, have shown terrific improvement with the bat in their last three matches, but their bowling remains a concern, with spinner Varun Chakravarthy being an easy target for opponents.

When will the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final clash be held?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final will be held on Sunday, March 8.

Where will the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final clash be held?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final clash start?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final will start at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Where to follow the free live telecast of the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final clash?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final will be telecast for free on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final clash?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster.)