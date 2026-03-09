India clinched the 2026 T20 World Cup title in dramatic fashion, beating New Zealand comprehensively in what was described as a one-sided contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India posted 255 runs on the board and bundled out the Kiwis for just 159. As India shattered several records on the biggest stage of global cricket, the Pakistan cricket fraternity went into an epic meltdown. Former Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad didn't mince his words as he pointed out the flaws in his country's cricketing system compared to a champion team like India.

Shehzad highlighted how players such as Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan -- two names who barely got opportunities until the T20 World Cup -- went on to become match-winners. Samson was even named Player of the Tournament.

"Pakistan has a lot of talent. There is no lack of talent. The flaw is in our system. What is there in India? There is both talent and system. You can see that through talent and system, players are being produced. Who is this player? This is Sanju Samson, who never gets a chance. He has become the man of the series in the World Cup. This is Ishan Kishan, who rarely plays. Discipline is such that he was also put aside. He has just come here after performing in domestic cricket," Shehzad said on the Haarna Mana Hai show in Pakistan.

"Abhishek Sharma was under so much pressure. He hit 52 runs in 21 balls in the final. He was like, here we are," Shehzad added, before ridiculing the Pakistan team, saying they celebrate beating teams like Zimbabwe, Uganda, or Kenya.

"No. They play big matches against big teams. They play big series," Shehzad said while hailing the Indian team.

India Hit 250, Pakistan Would've Settled For 180

Shehzad also highlighted how India were determined to go past the 250-run mark and put the game to bed after the first innings itself. In comparison, he said, the Pakistan team would have settled for 180 runs and asked the bowlers to do the rest.

"You said that good teams peak at the right time. They said when they play, they will do 250. If we were there, we would have done 180. And after that, we would have said that we have done 180, let the bowlers defend. They don't do this," the veteran cricketer opined.

"New Zealand made a comeback. Otherwise, they were heading towards 275. Now, what level of cricket are you playing in Pakistan? And you just keep doing this, calling Zimbabwe and beating them, calling Kenya and beating them, calling Uganda and beating them."

Shehzad called for the ICC to have separate rankings for Pakistan, rating them against the likes of Zimbabwe, Kenya, and Uganda, rather than top teams like India, Australia, and England.

"Make our rankings separate, in which there is only Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe," he concluded.