Ravi Shastri, a renowned name in the Indian cricketing spectrum both as a player and a coach, has given the country some memorable moments even as a commentator. Shastri was sitting in the commentary box as India won the 2011 ODI World Cup, putting an end to a wait of 28 years. His "MS Dhoni finishes off in style" remark as the former skipper hit the winning six against Sri Lanka in the final 15 years ago, still remains fresh in the minds of fans. But, as India won the 2026 T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad, Shastri let everyone down with his commentary

"Taken in the deep. The ninth wicket goes down," said Shastri as New Zealand lost Jacob Duffy's wicket to Abhishek Sharma. Shastri, however, soon realised his mistake that it was the 10th wicket, not 9th.

Correcting the error, he said in the commentary box: "And it's all done, actually. It's India who win the World Cup for the third time. The first team to win back-to-back World Cups and the first hosts to win the T20 World Cup on their home turf. It's a fantastic performance for India."

Ravi Shastri ruined winning moment awful commentary https://t.co/gulHl4LJiH — Vinayak (@01vinayak01) March 8, 2026

As for the match, fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah picked 4-15 as India became the first team to retain the T20 World Cup title and win the crown for a record three times in front of 86,824 fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In the last three years, India have clinched three ICC titles, starting right from the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid. Then in the Champions Trophy, they defeated New Zealand to claim the second title, and on Sunday, they claimed the coveted T20 WC title for a record third time.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on T20 World Cup Win

Reflecting on India's sustained success in recent years, head coach Gautam Gambhir emphasised that the players aimed to create their own legacy by playing without the fear of losing and consistently outperforming opponents - a mindset he believes has helped shape a brand of cricket the dressing room and the entire country can be proud of.

"I don't believe in inheriting anything. I believe in creating something, and hopefully we've created something that all of you can be proud of - the kind of brand of cricket we've played. It's not only about inheriting a team; it's also about creating something of your own," Gambhir said in the post-match press conference.

"That was always something I wanted to do as a coach - to see if we could play a completely different brand of cricket where people can say that this is a team that has consistently outscored and outbowled the opposition."