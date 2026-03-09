International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia congratulated Team India after their triumph in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, praising the team for creating history by winning consecutive titles. Talking to X, ICC Chairman Shah lauded the tournament as one of the most global events organised by the International Cricket Council and congratulated the Indian team for their achievement.

"What an incredible finale to the most global and accessible @ICC event ever! Congrats to India, who became the first team to win back-to-back #t20worldcup titles. Well done to Suryakumar Yadav and the whole squad and staff. Congrats also to @BLACKCAPS for their great campaign," Jay Shah wrote on X.

What an incredible finale to the most global and accessible @ICC event ever!

Congrats to India, who became the first team to win back-to-back #t20worldcup titles.

Well done to Suryakumar Yadav and the whole squad and staff.



Congrats also to @BLACKCAPS for their great campaign. pic.twitter.com/7pzFmpjyDT — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 8, 2026

Meanwhile, BCCI Secretary Saikia also praised the team's historic achievement and commended the players and coaching staff for their fearless brand of cricket.

"History created, history rewritten. Nation celebrates this historic triumph of Team India that successfully defended our T20 World Cup. Heartiest congratulations& Hats off to Skipper Suryakumar Yadav , Head Coach Gautam Gambhir & each member of Team India for their fearless brand of cricket & never say die attitude. Two back-to-back ICC T20 WC is a phenomenal, unprecedented achivement which proves India's sheer dominance in world cricket. JAI HIND," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia wrote on X.

History created, history rewritten.

Nation celebrates this historic triumph of Team India that successfully defended our T20 World Cup. Heartiest congratulations& Hats off to Skipper Suryakumar Yadav , Head Coach Gautam Gambhir & each member of Team India for their fearless... pic.twitter.com/0vedIJ9a4v — Devajit LON Saikia (@lonsaikia) March 8, 2026

"This is our consecutive victory in the World Cup. Team India has become really strong and has made a huge name for itself in International Cricket. We are the number 1 in Cricket. The players are capable of challenging and beating any team in the world today," BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla told ANI.

Coming to the match, NZ put India to bat first after winning the toss, Samson (89 in 46 balls, with five fours and eight sixes), Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shivam Dube (26* in 8 balls, with three fours and two sixes) took India to 255/5.

Later on, despite a fifty from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes), the Kiwis had to bow down to the sheer greatness of Axar (3/27) and Bumrah (4/15) as Men in Blue secure their third T20WC title in style, becoming the first team to defend the title, and also the first host nation to win the trophy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)