Sanju Samson and Gautam Gambhir — two stalwarts of the Indian cricket team who dominated social media chatter — were both rewarded for their resilient efforts as India defeated New Zealand to clinch the T20 World Cup 2026 title. Samson wasn't even a starter at the beginning of the tournament, but he seized his opportunities, delivering match-winning performances in the last three games. Gambhir, on the other hand, silenced speculation about his coaching future by guiding the team to back-to-back T20 World Cup triumphs.

As Gambhir and Samson redeemed themselves on social media, putting the chatter around their performances to rest, India pacer Arshdeep Singh shared a couple of hilarious videos trolling both.

“Justice for Sanju Samson” often trended on social media whenever the wicketkeeper-batter was overlooked for a spot in the Indian team. It was only after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirements that Samson became a permanent fixture. Named Player of the Series in the T20 World Cup, Samson was cheekily trolled by Arshdeep, who said, “Justice mil gaya (finally got justice),” in reference to the popular trend.

Arshdeep singh with sanju samson on instagram



"Oye paaji....justice mil gayaaaaa" pic.twitter.com/BFQvCCF6Ho — lakshman (@rebel_notout) March 8, 2026

When Arshdeep turned the camera towards Gambhir, he teased him with, “Paaji, kade has vi leya karo yaar (brother, you should smile sometimes),” leaving the India coach in splits.

INSTAGRAM REEL BY ARSHDEEP SINGH WITH GAMBHIR. pic.twitter.com/yiWxE10tzy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 8, 2026

Gambhir Slams Social Media Chatter

The India coach also criticised the hate often directed at him online, stressing that his accountability lies with the team, not with trolls.

“My accountability is not towards social media. It is for the team. The process was not to be shared. We wanted to play fearless cricket. We wanted to play high-risk, high-reward cricket — that's how this format works. The captain and I were on the same page. If I can work honestly with them, if we can put in the hard work honestly, my accountability was never before, nor will it be today or in the future, towards social media. Even if I win two ICC trophies as a coach, it really does not matter. In the future, those 30 people in the changing room will matter the most to me in my coaching tenure — no one else matters.”