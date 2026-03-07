Jasprit Bumrah delivered a magical performance in India's thrilling win over England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, India posted a massive total of 253/7 in 20 overs, with Sanju Samson smashing 89 off 42 balls. In response, England put up a spirited fight, led by Jacob Bethell's breathtaking 105 off just 48 deliveries. The 2022 champions were going all guns blazing, sending the ball to every corner of the ground. However, Bumrah's 18th over completely shifted the momentum, as he conceded just six runs and halted England's charge at a crucial stage.

As a result, England's confidence dipped, and they ultimately fell short by seven runs. With India progressing to the final, former England pacers Stuart Broad and Steven Finn have now hailed Bumrah as the greatest bowler of all time-placing him above legends such as Malcolm Marshall, Richard Hadlee, and Curtly Ambrose.

"Everyone else is mortal. There are great bowlers and good bowlers, but then there's Jasprit Bumrah, who sits above all of them at the moment-and I include people like Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. I think he is just on another planet compared to any other bowler in the world right now. You could put forward a really strong argument that he's the best fast bowler ever," Finn said on a podcast.

Finn went on to mention that he had written an article about Bumrah's greatness, which drew criticism from fans who claimed Malcolm Marshall was far superior. Responding to this, Broad offered his own perspective, backing Bumrah and calling him the best bowler he has ever witnessed.

"Yeah, Malcolm Marshall, Richard Hadlee, Curtly Ambrose, Glenn McGrath-all these guys. It's difficult because we never saw Malcolm Marshall in a T20 World Cup semifinal where the ball was flying to all parts. I think I'd lean toward your article, and Bumrah's spell is certainly the best I've ever seen live, that's for sure," Broad said.

India will now take on New Zealand in the final match of T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday in Ahmedabad.