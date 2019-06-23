Unbelievable scenes at Manchester. How sporty are the Kiwis?
48.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! YES! NO! OH MY GOD! I DON'T KNOW!
48.5 overs (0 Run) Slower ball outside off, Brathwaite looks to play it and then decides to leave it thinking it will be wided but it has not been
48.4 overs (2 Runs) 100 FOR CARLOS BRATHWAITE! WHAT AN INNINGS THIS HAS BEEN! His maiden in ODIs but he knows the job is not done. Back of a length ball on off, Carlos pulls it to deep mid-wicket and takes a couple to bring up his century.
48.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row and now something has to give. Another bouncer outside off, Carlos misses his pull once again.
48.2 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! It is away from Brathwaite. He looks to pull but misses. 8 off 10 needed.
48.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Brathwaite punches it to cover.
Jimmy Neesham to bowl the 49th over. 5-0-33-0 so far. Will there be a 50th? Will Carlos Brathwaite finish it off in this over itself? A century is there for the taking!
47.6 overs (1 Run) Smart batting. Back of a length ball on off, Brathwaite hits it over point and gets a single. 25, I repeat 25 runs have come off this over. 8 off the last 12 needed. Out of nowhere West Indies are in the driver's seat now.
47.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged! But who cares? 24 runs off the over. Henry bangs it in short, Carlos goes for the pull but top edges it over the keeper's head for a boundary.
47.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Not full, but a full toss! Brathwaite is becoming the hero but dear me! Henry is becoming a villain here. He bowls a full toss on off, Brathwaite smokes it over long off for a maximum.
There is a mini-conference going on out there. Henry, Williamson, Boult and Santner are involved. Henry looks under immense pressure. Williamson is doing really well not to show any nerves. Just two men in the deep on the off side. Fine leg and third man are up. Will Henry bowl it full?
47.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fasten your seat belt, Brathwaite is on a mission here. Full toss wide of him, Brathwaite slices it over backward point for another maximum. 19 needed of 15 balls. With West Indies you just don't know what's going to happen. Even New Zealand. They have provided a lot of thrillers.
47.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Can Brathwaite take his side home? Back of a length ball on off, Carlos flat bats it like a bullet over long on for a maximum.
47.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air...but safe. Short on off, Brathwaite looks to pull but does not time it well. It goes towards backward square leg. The fielder from mid-wicket cleans it up but they take a couple.
46.6 overs (0 Run) Full toss on off, Thomas takes no risk and just taps it back to the bowler. Sensible thought this. He does not need to be a hero here.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Short in length, Brathwaite pulls it to deep mid-wicket and takes a run. One ball for Thomas to negotiate.
46.4 overs (0 Run) On off, Brathwaite cuts it but straight to point.
46.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Connects and connects well this time. Full on off, in the slot for Brathwaite. He takes full toll of it and smokes it over long off for a maximum.
46.2 overs (0 Run) Good ball. Nice change of pace. It is on a length, Brathwaite swings his bat at it but misses.
46.1 overs (0 Run) Refuses to take a single. Full on middle and leg, Brathwaite hits it to long on but does not run.
45.6 overs (0 Run) Thomas survives. Full on middle and leg, Thomas hits it straight to mid on. Boult finishes off with the figures of 10-1-30-4. He has had a brilliant day.
45.5 overs (0 Run) Yorker! It is on off, Thomas does exceedingly well to get his bat down. Now he just has to bat one ball to get through the over.
45.4 overs (0 Run) Well done. Good length ball on off, Thomas does well to defend it.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Superb stop by Williamson! But should Brathwaite have taken that single? Full and outside off, Carlos looks to go over mid off but mistimes. Kane Williamson at mid off sprawls forward but cannot get to the ball. But manages to prevent it from going behind. Just a single.
45.2 overs (2 Runs) Short again, pulled through mid-wicket, this time for a couple. 250 UP FOR WEST INDIES!
45.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SMASH! Brathwaite has decided to free his arms now. He has to! A length ball outside off, Carlos clubs it via a pull, past the bowler, down the ground and to the long off fence!