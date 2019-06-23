39.6 overs (1 Run) Driven through mid off by the batsman. They pick up a single.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Cottrell looks to drive it on the off side but it goes towards deep mid-wicket off the inside edge and they take a single.
39.4 overs (0 Run) On off, Cottrell pushes it to the man at cover.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Cottrell taps it back to the bowler.
39.2 overs (2 Runs) Sharp away spinner pitching on middle and leg, Sheldon looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge towards the vacant gully region. The man from slip cleans it up and they take a couple.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Cottrell defends it off the front foot.
38.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good length ball on off, Brathwaite looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge towards the third man fence for a boundary.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Cottrell guides it down to third man for a single.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Brathwaite milks it towards mid off for a single.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Sheldon defends it off the back foot.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Cottrell blocks it off the front foot.
Sheldon Cottrell is the new man in. He was terrific with the ball but can he deliver with the bat now?
38.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Finally something to relish for Henry. He has not had a good day in the field but he gets into the wicket column. Length delivery outside off, Roach looks to cut but gets an outside edge. Latham behind takes a regulation catch and Kemar's fighting innings comes to an end. The 47-run stand comes to an end.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Carlos defends it off the back foot.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Brathwaite looks to hit it past short third man but cannot do so.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Roach guides it down third man for a single.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, defended with authority by Roach.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on middle and leg, Roach defends it with a straight bat.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Brathwaite strokes it towards cover and gets one.
Mitchell Santner is back for another go.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Full on off and middle, Roach strokes it towards mid-wicket.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball which rises onto Kemar. He does well to defend it.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! Roach ducks under it.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Roach blocks it.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Brathwaite stands tall and punches it wide of cover for one.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot.
Matt Henry is back! Has not had the best of days so far both with the ball and in the field. 6-0-43-0 his figures.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, Kemar defends it to see off the over.
35.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Roach cuts it to the man at point.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Roach drives it beautifully but straight to Santner at cover.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Brathwaite flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Roach defends it towards cover and takes a quick single. Santner gets to the ball and looks to have a quick shy at the stumps but he fails to gather the ball.
35.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Roach defends it off the front foot.