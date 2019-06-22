4.6 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Pooran defends it towards mid on and gets through the over.
4.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Gayle taps it down to third man and gets to the other end.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Late and little away swing on this one. It is on a length outside off, Gayle has a poke at it but misses. The universe boss has not looked convincing so far.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe. This one is bowled outside off, Pooran slashes it hard but there is a man at third man so just a single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on top of off, Pooran defends it back to the bowler.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Another excellent ball. Inswinging ball full on middle and leg. Gayle does well to flick it to square leg for one.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss on off, Gayle does not make the most of it and just milks it towards mid off for one.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Cut hard but straight to Santner at point.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Short again. It is outside off, Gayle leaves it alone.
3.3 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Gayle looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off the pads towards the fine leg region. The fielder mops it and in the meanwhile the batsmen take two. Leg byes signalled by the umpire.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Gayle pushes it to cover.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Short ball around the body, Gayle sits under it.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Another good over from Boult. Just a run and more importantly the big wicket of Hope. The last one is on a length on the body, Pooran tucks it to mid-wicket.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Pooran starts his innings with a good, solid back foot defense.
Nicholas Pooran walks out at number 3. Just like New Zealand, West Indies number 3 has been called early on in the innings.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Chopped on! The anchor of this West Indies innings is out of here. Boult has given his skipper an early breakthrough. Full outside off. This one does not swing at all. Hope looks to hit it on the off side but his feet go nowhere close to the ball and he ends up getting a big inside edge onto the stumps. Big blow this for West Indies. Hope has been one of their consistent and in-form batsman in this tournament.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, Hope looks to cut but it comes off the lower half of his bat.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Gayle defends it with soft hands towards cover and gets to the other end.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Boult once again hits the length hard on middle. It swings away a hint. Gayle looks to defend but it goes off the outer half of his bat towards cover.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Finally Gayle gets off the mark. Full on off, Gayle taps it towards third man and keeps the strike.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Make that 10. Good length ball on off, Gayle pushes it to cover.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Short this time. Gayle sways away from it. 9 dots for Gayle.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Full now. Once again it is outside off, Chris has nothing to do with it.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Gayle shoulders arms to it.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Finally the chase is off the mark. Hope gets a length ball around off, he guides it down to third man and gets off the mark without wasting any time.
Matt Henry to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Maiden to begin with. Back of a length ball on off, Gayle defends it with a straight bat to see off the over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Tidy and tight first 5 balls from Boult. It is once again full on the pads, Gayle defends it.
0.4 over (0 Run) Another beautiful ball. It is on a length now around off, Gayle looks to defend but the away swing beats him.
0.3 over (0 Run) Outswinging full ball on the pads, Gayle defends it.
0.2 over (0 Run) Now follows it up with a very well directed short ball. Gayle ducks but it clips his shoulder onto the keeper.
0.1 over (0 Run) Just like Cottrell, Boult too gets swing first up. Bowls a very full ball. Almost a yorker on off, it swings away after pitching.
Welcome back for the run chase. The Kiwis are into a big huddle. Kane Williamson initially comes in but then realizes that the umpires have not arrived. He steps back, allows the Men In Red to step out and then follows them. Out come the West Indian openers - Chis Gayle and Shai Hope. How will they play out the new balls? Two slips in place. Trent Boult will start off proceedings.