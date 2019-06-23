24.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR.
Ashley Nurse walks out to bat now. There is no news on Evin Lewis. Apparently he pulled his hamstring but as of now we have no news yet.
23.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Gayle holes out! West Indies, West Indies, West Indies. What is happening? From 142/2 they are now 152/5.
23.5 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball on the body, Gayle pulls it towards backward square leg and gets a couple.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Gayle guides it towards third man. Lockie dives to his left and stops the ball from going to the fence.
23.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart batting. De Grandhomme overpitches it on off, Gayle lofts it over mid off. Santner runs to his right and puts in a dive but cannot stop the ball from going to the fence.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Gayle strokes it towards cover.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Gayle cuts it to the man at point.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, Brathwaite cuts it to the man at point.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Carlos defends it off the back foot.
22.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGE AND FOUR! This is another peach of a delivery here. Good length ball on off, the ball moves away after pitching. Brathwaite looks to defend but gets an outside edge. The ball falls short of Taylor at first slip.
22.3 overs (0 Run) No hat-trick but what a ball this is. Bouncer right on the body, Brathwaite looks to defend but gets hit on the glove.
Carlos Brathwaite walks out to face the hat-trick ball. We have seen a hat-trick today in the game between Afghanistan and India. Are we about to witness the other one now?
22.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Two in two now and Ferguson is on a hat-trick. Ferguson bowls it full and fast outside off, Holder looks to drive but gets a feather on it behind to the keeper. Latham dives in front and takes a very good low catch. Is this the turning point in this game. West Indies were cruising but now are in trouble.
West Indies skipper, Jason Holder walks out to the middle now.
22.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bowled! Slower one has done the trick here. It is on a length on middle and leg, Hetmyer goes for a big heave on the leg side. He gets outfoxed by the slowness of the delivery and misses. The ball goes to hit the top of middle and off. Once again Hetmyer gets a start and fails to convert it. He will be disappointed.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on top of off, Gayle defends it off the front foot. 4 runs off de Grandhomme's first.
21.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The new bat is inaugurated with a boundary. Length ball outside off, Gayle cuts it through point for a boundary.
Change of bats for Chris Gayle. The previous one has done its job.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Gayle hits it back towards the bowler off the toe end of the bat.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Once again the length is the same, this time Gayle hits it to point.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Gayle punches it to cover.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Gayle defends it back to the bowler.
Colin de Grandhomme is into the attack now. Williamson needs wickets, can CdG provide that? The keeper is up for him.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Hetmyer punches it to point.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Gayle punches it wide of cover and takes one.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Slower bouncer on the body, Gayle was planning to leave it but then defends it. The ball falls on the side of the pitch.
20.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Hetmyer nudges it down the leg side for a single.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Yorker on middle and leg, Hetmyer jams it out. The ball hits his bat and then the pad.