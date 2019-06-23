19.6 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe. Tossed up on middle, Hetmyer looks to sweep but gets a top edge on it. It falls in no man's land at mid-wicket.
Live Score
19.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, Gayle milks it to long on for one.
19.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Gayle flicks it but finds mid-wicket.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back to back sixes. Santner bowls it short, Gayle gets on his back foot and smashes it over long on once again for a maximum.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Henry hide your face because Gayle is unleashing the beast here. Tossed up on off, Gayle demolishes it over the long on fence for a mammoth six.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Short on the body, Hetmyer pulls it to square leg for a single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, pushed towards mid on.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, driven straight to cover this time.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman has driven it straight down the ground.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to point.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) IN THE AIR...AND DROPPED AGAIN. Once again Henry is the guilty party. Tossed up on off, Gayle heaves it wide of deep mid-wicket. Henry moves onto that side and looks to take it with a slide. He gets his hand to it but cannot hold onto it. The ball then bounces before the ropes and goes away for a boundary.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Gayle defends it off the front foot.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Hetmyer punches it towards cover for a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Henry might have dropped the game here. Full toss on the pads, Gayle looks to hit it over square leg but does not get enough on it. Henry stationed there gets to the ball but misses a dolly. The batsmen take a single.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gayle is ready to bring the Gayle storm. Tossed up on middle and leg, Gayle smacks it over mid-wicket fence. Munro puts a brilliant dive outside the rope to pull it back but misses.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Gayle taps it back to the bowler.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Gayle punches it with minimal foot movement wide of cover for a single. 10 off Henry's comeback over.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Gayle leaves it alone.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Now punches it wide of cover and gets a single.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Make it 26 off 8 balls now off Henry's. Good length ball on middle and off, Hetmyer pulls it viciously through square leg now. 100 comes up with the boundary.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled with venom. 22 runs off Henry's last 7 balls. Back of a length ball on off, Hetmyer pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Shimron taps it back to Henry.
DRINKS BREAK. The run rate has been pulled back a little by New Zealand but West Indies are going along nicely. Shimron Hetmyer has come out with a hit-out-or-get-out approach. Gayle though is batting sensibly. Matt Henry returns to bowl now. 4-0-32-0 so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Straighter one but it is once again on the pads, Shimron nudges it towards fine leg for a single. West Indies need 200 off 204 balls.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads once again, Gayle glances it to the on side and rotates the strike.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Gayle defends it towards point
15.3 overs (0 Run) Yorker from Santner. Yes he bowls a yorker on middle. Gayle jams it out.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on the pads, Gayle defends it back to the bowler.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up on leg, Hetmyer flicks it towards mid-wicket for one.