World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

West Indies vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:22 June 2019 23:40 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs New Zealand from Old Trafford, Manchester. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

WI vs NZ Latest Score

14.6 overs (0 Run) Now calmly leaves this ball.

14.4 overs (0 Run) Slower ball over middle and leg, Gayle looks to pull but misses it due to the lack of pace in it.

14.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Gayle lets it carry to the keeper.

14.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Hetmyer pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.

14.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Hetmyer for a change leaves it alone.

13.6 overs (1 Run) Full now from Lockie. It is on the pads, Hetmyer flicks it towards deep square leg and gets a single. He will keep the strike.

13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is hit with brute power. Short on off, Hetmyer clears his front leg and smacks it flat-bat over mid off for a boundary. WI vs NZ: Match 29: Shimron Hetmyer hits Lockie Ferguson for a 4! West Indies 83/2 (13.5 Ov). Target: 292; RRR: 5.78

13.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Gayle punches it wide of cover and takes one.

13.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Gayle flicks it to mid-wicket.

13.2 overs (0 Run) Bouncer again. This one is on off, Gayle leaves it away.

13.1 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! It is on the body, Gayle sits under it. He expected it to be wided but it is not.

12.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Hetmyer pulls it obnoxiously towards mid on.

12.5 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Shimron drives it straight to mid off.

12.4 overs (1 Run) On a length around off, Gayle punches it wide of cover for one.

12.3 overs (1 Run) Cut hard but fielded well as well. Good length ball outside off, Hetmyer cuts it with power to the right of point. Guptill there dives on that side and saves a certain boundary. Just a run taken.

12.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball and once again away from Gayle. He late cuts it towards third man for one.

12.1 overs (0 Run) Smart bowling this. Full and away from Gayle's body. Chris leaves it alone.

11.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller now outside off, Shimron swings his bat but misses. Latham dives to his left and does well.

11.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Hetmyer cuts it but finds point.

11.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, CG punches it wide of cover and takes a single.

11.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Ferguson bowls it down the leg side. Gayle misses his flick and it has been wided.

11.3 overs (1 Run) Short on the body, Hetmyer pulls it to fine leg for a single.

11.2 overs (1 Run) Good running. Yes, Gayle has run very nicely here. Good length ball on off, Gayle defends it with soft hands towards cover and takes a quick single.

11.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Gayle looks to hit it but then decides to not tease it.

10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is the best of the lot. Neesham goes full on off, Hetmyer gets on his front foot and plays a delicious cover drive for a boundary. WI vs NZ: Match 29: Shimron Hetmyer hits Jimmy Neesham for a 4! West Indies 71/2 (11.0 Ov). Target: 292; RRR: 5.67

10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another brilliant pull. Neesham bowls it short, Hetmyer picks the length early and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. WI vs NZ: Match 29: Shimron Hetmyer hits Jimmy Neesham for a 4! West Indies 67/2 (10.5 Ov). Target: 292; RRR: 5.74

10.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Hetmyer defends it off the back foot.

10.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Shimron defends it to follow the boundary.

10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled with venom. Back of a length ball on off, Hetmyer pulls it over and wide of deep mid-wicket. Colin de Grandhomme gives it a chase but always knew he was going to come second best. WI vs NZ: Match 29: Shimron Hetmyer hits Jimmy Neesham for a 4! West Indies 63/2 (10.2 Ov). Target: 292; RRR: 5.77

10.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a good length ball on the stumps, Hetmyer blocks it.

Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 West Indies vs New Zealand, Match 29
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 West Indies vs New Zealand, Match 29
Now Trending

