Powerplay 2 time! Now maximum of 4-fielders can be outside the 30-yard circle.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR.
9.5 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe. Back of a length ball on off, Hetmyer looks to pull but is early onto it. He top edges it but it falls in no man's land at long on. Santner runs in from mid on but cannot get there. Single taken.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled and pulled hard. Back of a length ball on off, Hetmyer picks the length early and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Very full on off and middle, Hetmyer taps it back to the bowler off the toe end of his bat.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back slightly on off, Hetmyer defends it off the front foot.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a full ball on off, Hetmyer defends it off the front foot.
First bowling change. Lockie Ferguson is been brought into the attack. He too has been amongst the wickets in this tournament.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Hetmyer drives it wide of mid off and keeps the strike.
WORLD CUP UPDATE - In an unexpected thriller in Southampton, Afghanistan have run India close, losing by just 11 runs. India defended 224 and won the game but Afghanistan won hearts.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off and on a length, Hetmyer taps it to point.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Gayle guides it wide of short third man and gets a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and off, Gayle strokes it to cover.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Gayle defends it off the back foot.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is just so, so harsh on the bowler. He bowls a perfect inswinging yorker on leg, Gayle looks to get his bat down but he is late. He takes off his back leg and the ball goes towards the fine leg region for a boundary.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, Hetmyer calmly defends it. Massive over this. 18 runs off it.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Now bowls a good length ball on off, Gayle punches it towards cover-point and takes a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer bounces too high. It goes over Gayle's head and it has been wided. Pressure on Henry here.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Once again it is a back of a length ball, Gayle pulls it but finds mid-wicket.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back to back sixes for the universe boss. Short around the body, Gayle hooks it this time over the square leg fence for a biggie.
7.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dropped is followed by a six. This is a cruel game for the bowler. Short again, this time Gayle picks it and deposits it over long on fence for a mammoth six.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) IN THE AIR...DROPPED AND FOUR. Henry bowls it back of a length, Gayle looks to pull but gets a top edge. It flies to the right of fine leg towards backward square leg. Boult runs behind and towards his left. He puts in a dive to take the catch. He gets his finger tips on it but cannot hold onto it. He then tries to stop the boundary with another dive but misses.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over. Good length ball on top of off and middle, Shimron defends it with a straight bat. 6 runs and a wicket off this one.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) On middle and full, this time Hetmyer does not time his flick. He ends up hitting it uppishly over square leg for a couple.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crispy way to get off the mark. Full on off, it is overpitched by Boult. Hetmyer flicks it stylishly through mid-wicket for a boundary.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and leg, Hetmyer tucks it towards mid-wicket.
Shimron Hetmyer walks out to bat now. West Indies in deep trouble here.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Brilliant, brilliant short ball this from Boult. Boult bowls it close to the body. The ball rises onto Pooran. He looks to pull but is late in his shot. He ends up top edging it. The ball goes high in the air but does not go too far. Latham comes running in front and takes a simple catch, just like a high catch practice. Second wicket for Boult, just like Cottrell in the first innings he is doing a very similar job here. Maybe even better.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller on the pads, Pooran tucks it to the man at mid on.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, Gayle cuts it to the man at point.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Smartly bowled. Short again but Henry takes the pace off this one. Gayle is early in his pull and it hits him on his body.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Short again, this time Gayle pulls it to mid-wicket.
5.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Back of a length ball way outside off. It is on the wrong side of the tramline. Latham does really well to dive to his left and stop the ball. It had 5 wides written all over it.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Remember I said he is not looking convincing? Scrap that, he has destroyed this one out of the park. Overpitched on off, Gayle smokes it over the long on fence for a massive six. First one of the innings.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is a poor ball from Henry. It is short and on the body, Gayle pulls it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Another good bouncer! It is very close to the body. This ball has troubled Gayle in the recent past. He does not attempt any shot on this.