29.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted on middle, Roach nudges it to long on and gets to the other end.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Floated outside off, Roach looks to sweep but misses.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Roach defends it to point.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Roach does well to nudge it to sweeper cover and take one.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Carlos nudges it wide of mid off and takes a quick single.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Carlos defends it towards cover.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Brathwaite pushes it to mid on.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Brathwaite defends it off the front foot.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Very nice bouncer. It is on the body, Brathwaite looks to defend but gets hit on the glove.
27.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, defended off the front foot by Roach.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter on the stumps, Roach defends it off the front foot.
27.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Brathwaite strokes it towards sweeper cover for a single.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Carlos defends it off the front foot.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Beautiful ball this. On off and spinning away, Brathwaite looks to drive but misses. Latham behind cannot collect it.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Brathwaite punches it to the man at mid on.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to point. 2 runs and 2 wickets from that over, Boult's figures read 6-1-18-4.
Kemar Roach walks in next.
26.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Straight to the man. Lewis comes and goes. Another double-wicket over. A short ball, outside off, Evin swivels and pulls it. But straight to deep mid-wicket where Jimmy Neesham takes it easily. Lewis trudges back and New Zealand are on their way to a massive win.
26.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Evin looks to cut but gets a bottom edge on the bounce to the keeper.
26.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A full toss, down the leg side, Lewis misses his flick.
He is finally here. Evin Lewis trudges out to the middle. How is his hamstring? Can he run properly?
26.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Gloved down the leg side! Boult strikes now. The wickets are falling like ninepins. What a collapse. 4/21 in 26 balls. A short ball, down the leg side, Nurse looks to pull but is cramped for room. He gets a glove onto the ball and Tom Latham dives to his left to complete the formalities.
26.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed through mid-wicket for a single.
Trent Boult is back into the attack.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully blocked out.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully blocked out.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Ashley looks to sweep but the ball goes off the inner half towards square leg.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully blocked out.
25.1 overs (0 Run) The arm ball, around off, Nurse is hurried into the shot as he looks to defend. The ball goes off the inside edge towards short fine leg.