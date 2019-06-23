34.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The over started with a bad delivery and it ends with a bad one as well. Once again de Grandhomme bowls it on the pads, Brathwaite flicks it fine down the leg side for a boundary. 10 runs off the over.
Live Score
34.5 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Brathwaite drives it straight back to the bowler.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the pads, Roach flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
34.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Roach defends it off the front foot.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a single wide of cover for a single.
34.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The required run rate falls under 6. It is a poor ball as it is on the pads, Brathwaite flicks it fine down the fine leg region for a boundary. 92 needed off 95 now.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Carlos guides it down to third man and keeps the strike.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Carlos looks to cut but misses.
33.4 overs (5 Runs) 5 WIDES! The bouncer bounces and goes over the batsman as well as the keeper. Latham puts in a full stretch but just cannot jump high.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Roach guides it down to third man for a single.
33.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Brathwaite flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Almost a run out. Full ball on off, Brathwaite drives it towards mid off and admires his shot. Roach was out for a single but Carlos sends him back. Williamson gets to the ball quickly and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Had he hit, Roach was gone for all money.
32.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Roach keeps it out.
32.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, defended off the front foot by Roach.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on off, Brathwaite strokes it towards mid off and gets to the other end.
32.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Roach looks to flick but it rolls off his pads towards square leg. They take a leg bye.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off and middle, it keeps low a bit. Roach does well to block it.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Carlos defends it towards square leg and gets a single.
Colin de Grandhomme is back! 2-0-10-1 his figures so far.
DRINKS BREAK. What a farce. From being fierce competitors at the 15th over, the Windies are going down very quickly. Just looks like a matter of time before the Kiwis wrap this up. This could end up improving their net run rate by leaps and bounds.
31.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Brathwaite nudges it down to long on and keeps the strike.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Roach milks it to long off for one.
31.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Roach has joined the party now. Flighted on off, Roach smashes it over long off for a six. Second one of the over.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Brathwaite defends it off the front foot.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a single towards mid off.
31.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That was six the moment it left the bat. Tossed up on off, Brathwaite smokes it over the long on fence for a massive 96m hit.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Brathwaite guides it down to third man for a single.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Full now on off, Brathwaite strokes it to mid off.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Short. It is on middle, Carlos sways away from it.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, CB looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto his pad.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Brathwaite defends it off the back foot.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Roach strokes it to sweeper cover for a single.