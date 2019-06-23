Oshane Thomas walks out at number 11. Can he hang in there and support Brathwaite?
Live Score
44.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bowled! Full and straight on off, Cottrell looks to hit it but the ball goes between his bat and pad onto the off pole. The end looks near for West Indies.
44.5 overs (0 Run) Full on the pads, Cottrell looks to flick but it goes off his pad. Latham once again dives to his left and stops the ball.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Brathwaite strokes it to point and takes a single.
44.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off, CB looks to play it on the off side but gets an inside edge onto his pad.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Good length ball outside off. It comes in after going past the stumps. Latham dives to his left and takes it on the full. There is a stifled appeal but the umpire is not interested.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Brathwaite looks to hit but misses due to the slowness of the delivery.
Lockie Ferguson is back on! 8-0-51-2 so far.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, Cottrell looks to run it down towards third man but misses.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Slower ball on off, Cottrell defends it off the front foot.
43.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Cottrell taps it towards point and looks for a risky run but Brathwiate rightfully sends him back.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Slower ball on off, Sheldon does well to defend it.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Short on the body, Cottrell jumps and does well to block it.
43.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Brathwaite flicks it to square leg for a single.
Trent Boult returns. Williamson needs him to strike desperately. Can he finish things off? 8-1-22-4 so far.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Cottrell hits it to the man at point. 49 needed off 42. With the way Cottrell is batting, this match is not over yet, folks.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! It is right on the body, Sheldon does well to defend it.
42.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This looks to be Cottrell's day. A length ball outside off, Sheldon smartly guides it past the diving keeper, through the vacant slip cordon, towards the third man region for a boundary!
42.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very poor from Neesham. He bowls it on the pads to the number 10, Cottrell flicks it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball on off, Cottrell leaves it alone.
42.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Cottrell pushes it to the man at cover.
41.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Brathwaite defends it and looks for a quick single but Sheldon sends him back.
41.5 overs (2 Runs) Flatter on off, Brathwaite punches it wide of deep mid-wicket and gets a couple. The fielder shoots at the bowler's end but Cottrell was well in.
41.4 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe. Flighted outside off, Sheldon looks to smack it over covers but gets a big outside edge. The ball though falls short and wide of Boult at short third man. He does well to stop the ball as it was spinning away from him.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Cottrell defends it with a straight bat.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a single towards cover.
41.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut and cut fine. Short around off, Brathwaite cuts it past the diving point fielder for a boundary. Do not count West Indies out of this one.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Keeps the strike with a single down to third man.
40.5 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY FOR CARLOS BRATHWAITE! He is fighting a solo battle here. His 2nd in ODIs. He gets there courtesy an overthrow. Carlos strokes it towards cover and takes a single. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end allowing them to take the second and Brathwaite to reach his fifty. Are West Indies still alive?
40.4 overs (1 Run) Little bit of football action here. Good length ball on off, Cottrell defends it with soft hands towards the side of the pitch. He goes for a quick run. Santner from cover and Neesham, the bowler go for the ball. Santner takes down Jimmy with a sliding tackle. That would have been a red card in football.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball. It is slightly slow, Cottrell gets on top of the bounce and defends it towards cover.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Cottrell drives it but finds the cover fielder.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, worked through mid-wicket for a single.