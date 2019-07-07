 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

New Zealand Coach Responds To Sachin Tendulkar's "Next Two Games" Wish For MS Dhoni

Updated: 07 July 2019 23:15 IST

India are yet to play New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 as the league match between the two nations was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish MS Dhoni who turned 38 on Sunday. © AFP

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish MS Dhoni who turned 38 on Sunday. Tendulkar, in his birthday message, wished the former India captain "all the best for next two games". India will  be taking on New Zealand in the first semi-final. But the implication of Sachin Tendulkar's remarks was that India would beat New Zealand in Tuesday's semi-final at Old Trafford and go on to face either hosts England or reigning champions Australia in the July 14 final at Lord's.

MS Dhoni, still India's wicketkeeper and captain when a side featuring Tendulkar won the 2011 World Cup final, turned 38 on Sunday.

"Wish you a happy birthday @msdhoni! Have a great year. All the very best for the next two games," Tendulkar tweeted.

When asked what he thought of Tendulkar's words, New Zealand coach Gary Stead hoped that the India batting legend will pass on the same wish to their player.

"I'm sure he would do that. I didn't know that but hopefully we have a 'birthday' coming up and he wishes one of our guys it too," Stead told reporters ahead of New Zealand's training session in Manchester.

India are yet to play New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 as the league match between the two nations was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled. 

New Zealand finished fourth in the 10-team group stage and only edged out Pakistan from a place in the knockout stages on net run-rate.

They also come into Tuesday's match having lost their last three games -- against Pakistan, Australia and England.

But Stead, who saw his side's group match against India in Nottingham on June 13 washed out without a ball bowled, was unconcerned by the fact few gave New Zealand much of a chance.

"I hope everyone thinks that. I'm not spending a lot of time worrying about what other people are thinking, whether we should be here or not," he said.

"India are a quality team. There's no doubt they've got match-winners right throughout their line-up.

"Hopefully you'll see what Kiwis are made of out there as well, that 'no die' attitude and I guess stand up when we need to."

(With AFP inputs)

