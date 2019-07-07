 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"You Will Always Be My Captain": Virat Kohli's Touching Tribute To MS Dhoni On His Birthday

Updated: 07 July 2019 21:51 IST

Virat Kohli posted a special message on Instagram for MS Dhoni, who turned 38 on Sunday.

"You Will Always Be My Captain": Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni turned 38 with Virat Kohli penning a special message for his former captain. © AFP

MS Dhoni turned 38 on Sunday with wishes pouring in from all parts of the world for the former India captain. While many saluted MS Dhoni for his contribution to Indian cricket, current skipper of the Indian team, Virat Kohli, paid his tribute with a heartfelt message for MS Dhoni, declaring "you will be always be my captain". Virat Kohli took over the reigns of the Indian team after MS Dhoni stepped down from his position as ODI and T20I captain in January 2017. Dhoni, however, remains an integral part of the team, and continues to help out his successor whenever called upon.

On Sunday, Virat Kohli took to Instagram and paid a touching tribute to MS Dhoni.

"Happy birthday mahi bhai @mahi7781 . Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain," wrote Virat Kohli on his Instagram post.

MS Dhoni, along with other members of the Indian team, is in England for the World Cup 2019. Dhoni was seen celebrating his birthday with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, along with some of his India teammates on Sunday.

All-rounders Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya were spotted in pictures, celebrating MS Dhoni's birthday after India's seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday.

India reached the semi-finals of World Cup 2019 as table-toppers and will take on New Zealand in last four match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.

The Indian team has lost just one match -- to hosts England -- and the only other instance they dropped points was due to a washout in the league clash against New Zealand.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni turned 38 on Sunday
  • Virat Kohli paid a touching tribute to Dhoni on his birthday
  • Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni are currently in England with the Indian team
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Turns 38: Virender Sehwag Wishes "Wonder" Cricketer, ICC Thanks For "Lifetime Of Memories"
MS Dhoni Turns 38: Virender Sehwag Wishes "Wonder" Cricketer, ICC Thanks For "Lifetime Of Memories"
Watch: MS Dhoni Dances With Ziva, Celebrates Birthday With Sakshi, Hardik Pandya
Watch: MS Dhoni Dances With Ziva, Celebrates Birthday With Sakshi, Hardik Pandya
"MS Dhoni, Not Just A Name": ICC Salutes Former India Captain Ahead Of Sri Lanka Clash
"MS Dhoni, Not Just A Name": ICC Salutes Former India Captain Ahead Of Sri Lanka Clash
MS Dhoni Opens Up On Retirement Talk: Report
MS Dhoni Opens Up On Retirement Talk: Report
Preview: India Aim To Solve Middle-Order Woes In Sri Lanka Clash Ahead Of Semi-Final
Preview: India Aim To Solve Middle-Order Woes In Sri Lanka Clash Ahead Of Semi-Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.