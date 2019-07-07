MS Dhoni turned 38 on Sunday with wishes pouring in from all parts of the world for the former India captain. While many saluted MS Dhoni for his contribution to Indian cricket , current skipper of the Indian team, Virat Kohli , paid his tribute with a heartfelt message for MS Dhoni, declaring "you will be always be my captain". Virat Kohli took over the reigns of the Indian team after MS Dhoni stepped down from his position as ODI and T20I captain in January 2017 . Dhoni, however, remains an integral part of the team, and continues to help out his successor whenever called upon.

On Sunday, Virat Kohli took to Instagram and paid a touching tribute to MS Dhoni.

"Happy birthday mahi bhai @mahi7781 . Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain," wrote Virat Kohli on his Instagram post.

MS Dhoni, along with other members of the Indian team, is in England for the World Cup 2019. Dhoni was seen celebrating his birthday with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, along with some of his India teammates on Sunday.

All-rounders Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya were spotted in pictures, celebrating MS Dhoni's birthday after India's seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday.

India reached the semi-finals of World Cup 2019 as table-toppers and will take on New Zealand in last four match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.

The Indian team has lost just one match -- to hosts England -- and the only other instance they dropped points was due to a washout in the league clash against New Zealand.