The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crore for the Indian cricket team players and support staff following their T20 World Cup 2026 triumph. BCCI broke their own record after their Rs 125 crore prize money for the squad that won the T20 World Cup title in 2024. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side lost just one game in the entire competition as India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final to clinch the T20 World Cup title for a record third time. According to a report by PTI, the amount covers 15 players, coaching staff and other support staff.

While the BCCI did not provide any breakdown, sources told PTI that the cricketers will receive the lion's share of the Rs 131 crore prize money while the amounts for the support staff will be decided 'as per hierarchy'.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," the BCCI said in their statement.

Thanks to the win, India became the first team ever to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title. They also became the first team in history to win the prestigious title as hosts.

"The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian side also received a substantial financial reward from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after their title triumph. After registering a commanding 96-run victory over New Zealand in the final, India claimed the winner's purse of USD 2.34 million (approximately Rs 21.5 crore) awarded by the International Cricket Council. The runners-up, New Zealand, received USD 1.17 million (around Rs 10.75 crore).

(With agency inputs)