Indian cricket team fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. According to the official ICC press release, Arshdeep breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”

The incident took place during the 11th over of the New Zealand innings when a throw from the India cricketer hit Daryl Mitchell on his body. While tempers flared for a brief moment on the field, both cricketers shook hands and Arshdeep even apologised to Mitchell after the match.

After the match, Arshdeep addressed the incident, clarifying that he had immediately apologised to Mitchell. The two players were later seen sharing a light moment and exchanging pleasantries.

“I went to say sorry to Mitchell. My throw reverse-swung a bit too much and it hit his body, so I told him that I didn't hit him intentionally," said Arshdeep during the post-match presentation.

Speaking of the squad's confidence throughout the tournament, Arshdeep said the belief came from the sheer number of game-changers in the side.

“And it's a fantastic team, there are match-winners everywhere in this team, so there was belief from the start that we would perform well, and whatever the result is, that's just the topping on the cake,” he told broadcasters after the game.

Despite playing a key role in India's bowling effort, Arshdeep admitted that the scale of the achievement had not yet fully sunk in. “I don't really know what the emotion feels like right now, sir. At the moment it feels good because we're winning, but in two or three days we'll know when the emotions sink in, how it actually feels.”

(With agency inputs)