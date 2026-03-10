Indian cricket team pacer Arshdeep Singh was penalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) just days after the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. It was a brilliant performance from the Suryakumar Yadav-led side as India registered a comprehensive 96-run victory to clinch the T20 World Cup title for a record third time. However, Arshdeep was found guilty of breaching the ICC 'Code of Conduct' during the summit clash and was fined 15 per cent of his match fees.

Arshdeep was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. This article concerns “throwing a ball (or any other cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”

The incident took place during the 11th over of the New Zealand innings when a throw from Arshdeep Singh hit New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell on his body. The batter was visibly upset as the duo got into a bit of spat but the on-field umpires quickly stepped in and even India skipper Suryakumar Yadav tried to play peacemaker.

However, the altercation did not last long as both players shook hands after some time and Arshdeep even apologised to Mitchell after the end of the match.

Arshdeep addressed the incident, clarifying that he had immediately apologised to Mitchell.

“I went to say sorry to Mitchell. My throw reverse-swung a bit too much and it hit his body, so I told him that I didn't hit him intentionally," said Arshdeep during the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson slammed half-centuries to take India to a mammoth total of 255 and in response, New Zealand were bundled out for 159 with Jasprit Bumrah taking four wickets.