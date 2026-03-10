While the England cricket team boarded their return flight home just 36 hours after being eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2026, the likes of West Indies and South Africa are reportedly still waiting to leave India. West Indies' T20 World Cup campaign concluded on March 01 after a Super 8 loss to India, while South Africa were eliminated by New Zealand in the semi-finals on March 04. Yet, both remain in India due to airspace restrictions, in the wake of the US-Israel war with Iran over West Asia.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who has been questioning the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the prolonged delay. On Tuesday, Vaughan poked ICC again, asking why England were able to leave so early while West Indies and South Africa continue to wait.

"Just to let you all know that the West Indies got knocked out of the World Cup on March 1st. It's now March 9th. They are still stranded in Kolkata .. SA are in the same position .. !!!!!!!!!!!! This isn't right ... England got on a charter 36 hrs after being knocked out .. as should be the case for all teams," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

When Will South Africa, West Indies Fly Out?

The stranded West Indies and South Africa squads are scheduled to leave Kolkata in the early hours of Tuesday on a shared charter flight to Johannesburg following their exits from the T20 World Cup.

From Johannesburg, the West Indies squad will continue to Antigua.

This shared flight was arranged after both teams were stranded in India for several days due to international airspace restrictions amid the conflict in the Middle East.

The number of players currently remaining in India are 12 from the West Indies plus 10 support staff and 12 from South Africa plus two support staff.

The flight will depart for Johannesburg at 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Also it was learned earlier that West Indies coach Darren Sammy is expected to leave tonight via Singapore and three other players via a different route.

Three South African players -- Keshav Maharaj, George Linde and Jason Smith -- have already left for New Zealand for a bilateral series, which includes five T20Is starting March 15.

With PTI Inputs