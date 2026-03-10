Before the start of the tournament, Samson wasn't even guaranteed a place in the playing XI. Fast forward a month, and the 31-year-old finished the T20 World Cup as the Player of the Tournament, helping India lift the title in Ahmedabad on Sunday. He amassed 321 runs at an average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 199.37, playing match-winning knocks in high-stakes matches against the West Indies, England, and New Zealand. After Sunday's final, Samson revealed that India head coach Gautam Gambhir spoke to him in the gym following a crushing loss to South Africa in the Super 8. During the chat, Gambhir confirmed that the batter would play in the next match.

"Gautam bhai met me in the gym, and that's where he told me, 'Sanju, be ready, you are going to play the next game.' I was like, 'Ab aane do' (Let it come now). Honestly, I don't like competing with my own teammates for a spot. But once we are together and fighting for a cause, I bring out the best in me. The New Zealand series went badly for me; I never perform well when I am trying to fight with my teammates for my place," Samson told JioHotstar.

Samson also admitted that his experience leading a team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) played a major part in him turning the corner for the crucial matches of the T20 World Cup.

"Very happy things turned out well in the World Cup for me. Experience plays a big role, and more than experience, I have led an IPL franchise for five years. I think about a lot of different scenarios. Those thoughts kept on giving me clarity," he added.

When asked whether he did himself justice, Samson replied, "Yes, absolutely."

Samson will now be seen in action during IPL 2026, representing the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming season.