MS Dhoni Turns 38: Virender Sehwag Wishes "Wonder" Cricketer, ICC Thanks For "Lifetime Of Memories"

Updated: 07 July 2019 13:51 IST

MS Dhoni is currently playing his fourth World Cup with Team India in England and Wales.

MS Dhoni led India to their second World Cup title in 2011. © AFP

MS Dhoni turned 38 on Sunday and wishes started pouring in from all across the globe for India's 2011 World Cup-winning captain. Former India batsman Virender Sehwag led the trend on social media with a thoughtful tweet, mentioning number seven - the date and month of MS Dhoni's birth and his jersey number. "Seven continents in the world, seven days in a week, seven colours in a rainbow, seven basic musical notes, seven chakras in a human being, seven pheras in marriage, seven wonders of the world, the seventh day of the seventh month -- birthday of a wonder of the cricketing world. Happy Birthday Dhoni. May God Bless You," Virender Sehwag said in a tweet.

The International Cricket Council thanked Dhoni for a "lifetime of memories". "One man, a billion emotions, a lifetime of memories, Happy Birthday, MS Dhoni," the ICC tweeted.

Dhoni led India to the crown at ICC World T20 in 2007, ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Dhoni is currently playing his fourth World Cup with Team India in England and Wales. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared four pictures of the former India captain from each edition of the World Cup and asked fans their favourite one.

"Four World Cups, four different looks, which one do you like the most? Take a pick. Happy Birthday Dhoni," the BCCI tweeted.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya called Dhoni his "biggest role model" and tweeted a video of imitating the wicketkeeper-batsman's famous helicopter shot.

"Happy birthday Mahi bhai! Everyday spent with you is a chance to learn and grow. Thank you for being one of the biggest role models in my life," Pandya captioned the video on Twitter.

Dhoni was seen celebrating his birthday with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, along with some of his India teammates on Sunday.

All-rounders Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya were spotted in pictures, celebrating MS Dhoni's birthday after India's seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday.

India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni World Cup 2019 Cricket
