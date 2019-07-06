 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

MS Dhoni Opens Up On Retirement Talk: Report

Updated: 06 July 2019 13:35 IST

MS Dhoni told ABP News that he was not sure when he is retiring from the sport but few people wanted him to retire before India's next World Cup game.

MS Dhoni Opens Up On Retirement Talk: Report
MS Dhoni has scored 223 runs in seven games. © AFP

MS Dhoni is receiving a lot of criticism for his batting approach in the ongoing World Cup 2019, though India's 2011 World Cup-winning captain is in no mood to hang his boots, ABP News' cricket website wahcricket.com reported on Friday. According to the report, MS Dhoni told ABP News that he was not sure when he is retiring from the sport but some people want him to retire before India's next World Cup game against Sri Lanka. The two Asian rivals face off in their last World Cup 2019 league stage match at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday.  

"I don't know when I will retire. But a lot of people want me to retire before tomorrow's game," Dhoni told ABP News.

Earlier news agency PTI reported India's last match in the ongoing World Cup, in all likelihood, will also be MS Dhoni's last game in India colours. 

If India qualify for the finals and go on to win the World Cup on July 14 at the Lord's, it would be ideal setting for a fitting farewell to one of the legends of Indian cricket.

"You never know with MS Dhoni. But it is unlikely that he will continue to play for India after this World Cup. But since his decisions to quit captaincy from the three formats have been taken so suddenly, it is very difficult to predict at the moment," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The current selection committee, which is likely to stay till the October AGM, will obviously start the changeover process looking at the ICC World T20 in Australia next year.

When the new selection committee takes over from the incumbents, the possible replacements for the shorter formats will be identified with reasonable time left for the World T20s.

However, with India qualifying for the semi-finals at the World Cup here, neither the team management nor the BCCI wants to talk about sensitive issue.

Dhoni has scored 223 runs in seven games at a decent strike rate of 93 plus if one goes by the scorecards but what they don't reflect is his inability to rotate the strike and strike big.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni World Cup 2019 Cricket Sri Lanka vs India, Match 44
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni is receiving a lot of criticism for his batting approach
  • According to media report, Dhoni is not sure when he is retiring
  • He said some people want him to retire before India's next match
Related Articles
Preview: India Aim To Solve Middle-Order Woes In Sri Lanka Clash Ahead Of Semi-Final
Preview: India Aim To Solve Middle-Order Woes In Sri Lanka Clash Ahead Of Semi-Final
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Using Different Bat Logos As Goodwill Gesture
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Using Different Bat Logos As Goodwill Gesture
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Should Play Another Year Or Two, Says Lasith Malinga
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Should Play Another Year Or Two, Says Lasith Malinga
MS Dhoni Has An Answer To Every Question We Have On The Field, Say India Players
MS Dhoni Has An Answer To Every Question We Have On The Field, Say India Players
"Bahut Badhiya": Sundar Pichai Responds Like MS Dhoni To Sachin Tendulkar
"Bahut Badhiya": Sundar Pichai Responds Like MS Dhoni To Sachin Tendulkar's Message
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.