Comprehensive win for Australia but Bangladesh fought hard. Had the target been around 350, they might have very well chased it. The Aussies might have ironed out their batting issues but the bowling still needs a lot of working over.
Live Score
49.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught. A wicket to end the game.
49.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss outside off, flicked towards mid-wicket for a run.
49.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on the off stump, pushed towards point for a run.
49.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Full and in the slot, outside off, Mashrafe gets under it and bashes it out over the bowler for a boundary down the ground.
49.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a wild heave but a miss.
49.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked to the leg side for a single.
48.6 overs (1 Run) HUNDRED FOR RAHIM! Well played. What a knock. Fighting hard with the chips down. Gets there with a gentle push through the covers. Starc is done - 10-0-55-2.
48.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly defended.
99...Mushfiqur. No field changes from Finch. Shouldn't the fielders come in?
48.4 overs (1 Run) A terrific yorker, Mortaza somehow gets his bat down in time and ekes out a thick outside edge to third man for one.
48.3 overs (1 Run) 99. Full and on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
In comes the skipper, Mashrafe Mortaza, for the final rites. He will be at the non-striker's end as the batsmen crossed.
48.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught. Starc gets another tail-ender. This is a quick one, 145 kph, in line of the stumps, Mehedi backs away to the leg side and looks to chip this over the on side but only mistimes it straight to mid on. Easy catch for David Warner and Starc has his second.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Yorker on the stumps, dug out towards point for a single. Moves to 98.
47.6 overs (1 Run) Yorker on off, squeezed behind point for a single to keep the strike.
47.5 overs (0 Run) A slower bouncer, outside off, MR looks to play the upper cut but misses.
47.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit lucky, for Rahim and he will take that. A hit away from a century now. Outside off, Mushfiqur has a poke at it but gets a thick outside edge, wide of Carey to the third man fence.
47.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and around off, Rahim works it through square leg, Mitchell Starc gives it a good chase from fine leg and dives, stopping the ball cleanly. Two runs taken.
47.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! Full and outside off, Rahim backs away and hits it hard. Just about clears a leaping Aaron Finch at mid off. Moves to 90. That is the only point of interest left in this game now.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, slapped through point for a single.
Marcus Stoinis to bowl the 48th over. 6-0-35-1 so far.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Excellent over. Just 6 off this one. Back of a length on off, Mehedi hits it over the bowler's head and gets just a single.
46.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and leg, Mehedi strokes it towards mid on. Mushfiqur wanted a single but Hasan says no. Warner has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Replays shows had he hit it would not have made a difference as Rahim was in.
46.4 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball outside off, Mehedi lofts it over point and gets a couple.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Very full outside off, Mehedi guides it to backward point for a single.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Full once again on off, Mehedi plays it towards covber and gets to the other end.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Mushfiqur strokes it to cover and gets a single.
Mitchell Starc is back.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. A brilliant over from Coulter-Nile. 4 runs and 2 wickets off this one. The last ball is short, Mushfiqur pulls it to deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Mehedi does well to deal with the hat-trick ball. Good length ball on middle, Mehedi tucks it towards mid-wicket and gets one.
Mehedi Hasan comes out to face the hat-trick ball.
45.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Two in two. Coulter-Nile on a hat-trick now. Good length ball outside off, and for some reason Sabbir was trying to run it down towards third man. The required run-rate is well over 12 but he still goes for this shot. He ends up getting an inside edge which goes onto hit the stumps. In a matter of two balls all the Bangladeshi hearts are broken.
Sabbir Rahman walks in at number 7, replacing Mahmudullah. All is not lost yet. One big over, in the 20s, can still even this contest.
45.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Coulter-Nile gives Australia the big breakthrough and maybe that is the final nail in the coffin for Bangladesh in this chase. Coulter-Nile bangs it in short, Mahmudullah goes for the pull. It makes sweet sound off the bat but he does not time it well and it goes straight to Cummins at deep mid-wicket. The crowd is dejected. Mahmudullah did give some hope but could not quite fulfill the needs. End of a magnificent innings though.
45.2 overs (2 Runs) In the air but safe. Good length ball outside off, Mahmudullah looks to hit it over long on. It does not come off the middle. It goes towards long on. The ball falls short of Starc who lost it in the sun as he dived but was nowhere close.
45.1 overs (0 Run) Smartly bowled. Slower one outside off, Mahmudullah comes down the track and looks to flat bat it over long off but misses.