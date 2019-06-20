24.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Liton runs it down to point but does not get a single.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, Liton taps it back to the bowler.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Mushfiqur drives it wide of cover for a single.
24.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Liton flicks it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
The physio is out in the middle having a check on Liton. He looks to be fine but you cannot take any risk with such incidents. He will need a new helmet and the physio is having a concussion test on him.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Nasty! Bouncer on middle, Liton looks to duck but he is late and the ball rattles his helmet. Starc has a check on Liton and Das gives him a thumbs up, indicating he is alright.
Liton Das is the new man in.
24.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Chopped on. Tamim does not convert his fifty and Bangladesh in deep waters here. Good length ball outside off, Tamim looks to guide it down towards third man but he ends up getting an inside edge as his feet went nowhere near the ball. The ball goes onto hit the leg pole. Starc is having fun, he keeps his hand on his mouth and smiles looking at Tamim. Maybe even he knows it was not a ball which deserved a wicket. He will take it though as he now becomes the highest wicket-taker in this World Cup.
23.6 overs (2 Runs) Down the leg side, flicked through square leg for a well-run couple.
23.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Tossed up outside off, Rahim lets it go. Wide signalled.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Mushfiqur pushes it towards point, sets off for a single but is sent back.
23.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, tucked through square leg for a run.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
23.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Finally a shot in anger. Tamim shuffles towards off, Zampa bowls a fuller delivery onto middle, Tamim goes for a slog sweep and is successful in hitting this one for a boundary as it lands safely near mid-wicket.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Zampa bowls a flatter one this time, outside off. Rahim cuts it towards covers for a single.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Brute of a bouncer. It is on the body, Mushfiqur looks to get away from it but he is too late. The ball hits his glove and lobs up towards third man. It falls short of the fielder there and they get a single.
22.5 overs (3 Runs) Poor from Khawaja. Full on off, Tamim drives it hard towards cover. Khawaja misfields there and the ball goes past him. Substitute Lyon runs behind it and stops it before the ropes with a dive. The batsmen take 3. Good fielding from Garry. Saves a run for his side.
22.4 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe. Length ball outside off, Rahim hits it uppishly towards third man for a single.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Once again there is a lack of communication. Good length ball on the pads, Mushfiqur looks to flick but misses. The ball hits his pad and goes towards the third man region. Rahim comes out for a single but Tamim is not interested and sends him back. Carey has a shy at the keeper's end but misses.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, Mushfiqur defends it back to the bowler.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Tamim punches it towards mid off. The fielder is at the edge of the circle, meaning they get the single with ease.
Mitchell Starc is back for another burst. 3-0-15-0 his figures so far.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, Mushfiqur comes down the track but is not quite to the pitch of the ball. Pushes it to the off side.
21.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and over! Finally it arrives. The first six in a run chase of 382. A full toss onto the leg stump, Rahim races down the track and thrashes into the stands at long on. Easy pickings for Rahim and much-needed one for Bangladesh.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven towards long off for a run.
21.3 overs (1 Run) A yorker length delivery onto off, Rahim drives it back to the bowler but wait, the ball goes between Zampa's legs and the batsmen take a single. Lethargic.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Pushes this straight to cover.
21.1 overs (1 Run) A bit short and quick, Tamim goes on the back foot and punches it to the mid off fielder. A single taken.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Stoinis is a lucky man. He serves a full toss on the body, Tamim does not make the most of it and he just glances it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Mushfiqur flicks it to deep mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
20.4 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR TAMIM! His first fifty in this World Cup. Good length ball outside off, Tamim taps it down to third man and gets a single to bring up his 47th ODI fifty. He holds the key here in this chase. He needs to convert this into a daddy hundred if Bangladesh wants to keep their hopes alive in this tournament.
20.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely pulled! Tamim moves to 49! Slower bouncer on the body, Tamim pulls it over mid-wicket and gets a boundary.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Full again on middle and leg, Tamim pushes it back to the bowler.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Mushfiqur flicks it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.