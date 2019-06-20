9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slower ball gone wrong. Full on off, Shakib drives it magnificently past mid off and the ball races away to the fence. This man is in some kind of form.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Short now. Shakib pulls it to mid-wicket off the upper half of his bat.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Yorker! It is on off, Shakib does well to get his bat down in time.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Shakib punches it to cover.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Shakib pushes it to the man at cover.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Stifled appeal turned down. Good length ball pitching outside leg, Shakib looks to flick but it goes off his pad towards the fine leg region and they take a single
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! Outside off on a length. Shakib the form that he is in, will take the width on offer with both hands and smashes his cut over point for a boundary.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Full on off, Shakib drives it through mid off and gets a couple.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Iqbal looks to cut but it goes off the outside edge towards third man for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) This time it is full, and Iqbal defends it off the front foot.
8.1 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Iqbal punches it to the man at cover.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball on middle and leg, Tamim pulls it towards mid on.
7.5 overs (0 Run) SAFE! Waste of a review. It looked to be pitching outside leg and that was the issue. Good length ball around leg, Shakib looks to flick but misses. The Australian players put in an appeal. The umpire though turns it down. Finch has a word with the keeper, NCN was not too convinced but Carey gives the green light for the review. They take it upstairs, Ultra Edge shows no inside edge. Ball Tracker later shows the ball was pitching outside leg.
Review time! Coulter-Nile and Carey reckon that Shakib is plumb in front. Looks to be pitched outside leg though. A gamble by Finch and he takes it. Could be a big wicket if Shakib is dismissed. Well, Ball Tracker shows it to be pitching outside leg. Matter over.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Tamim shuffles across and taps it down to third man. Maxwell moves to his right and looks to have a shy even before getting a grip of the ball. He misses and then slips later on. Allows them to take an easy single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Tamim looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto his pads. There was a stifled appeal but the umpire is not interested at all.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On top of off, Tamim defends it back to the bowler.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off now, Shakib taps it towards deep point and gets a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Starts with a wide down the leg side. Shakib leaves it alone and it has been wided.
Nathan Coulter-Nile into the attack. 4 bowlers already used by Finch inside Powerplay 1.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) SHOT! Very well played this. Length ball outside off, Tamim guides it past the diving point fielder. Zampa from third man cleans it up as the batsmen take two.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! It is around the body, Tamim sits under it. He has had issues with the short ball in the past.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Tamim punches it to cover.
6.3 overs (0 Run) In the air but safe. Full outside off, Tamim looks to play it on the on side but it goes off the upper half of his bat. It is short of mid on so no worry there.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, watchfully defended.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Loose start. Full and on the pads, Tamim flicks it through mid-wicket and gets a boundary!
Change of ends for Cummins.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Tamim guides it down to the right of short third man. Starc there dives to that side and saves a certain boundary. Only a single taken.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUCH! That must have hurt. Flighted on off, Tamim pushes it to cover and looks for a quick single but he is sent back. The fielder gets to the ball and throws it to the keeper. The ball hits Tamim on his right calf and he slips down. The Aussies get around him and just try to cheer him up.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Shakib milks it down towards cover and takes a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Good running. On off, Tamim pushes it towards cover and takes a quick single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Tamim defends it off the front foot.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not the welcome Maxwell would have been looking for. Tossed up on off, Tamim gets on the front foot and creams it through covers for a boundary.