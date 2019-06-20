4.6 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, Shakib ducks.
Live Score
4.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, tucked through mid-wicket for a single.
4.4 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, Tamim is on his back side as he looks to duck.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to the off side for a single. The throw is a wild one, going towards long off and Shakib wants the second but Tamim has backed up too far and hence the run is cancelled.
4.2 overs (0 Run) That goes through everything! On a length outside off, cutting back in sharply, Shakib looks to defend but the ball comes back in a long way, cuts him into half and just misses the off stump on height!
4.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer to end the over! Tamim sits under it.
Shakib Al Hasan walks out at number 3. It was his heroics in the last game that saw Bangladesh chase down the total with ease. The ask is even bigger this time and he will have to be the savior once again.
3.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Disaster, Disaster! This is just school boy stuff. No communication at all. Good length ball on middle, Tamim flicks it towards mid on and looks for a single. He comes halfway down the track but Sarkar sends him back. And for some reason after sending his partner back Sarkar goes to the keeper's end. Finch slides to his right and stops the ball. Finch shows his alertness and after deciding to throw it at the keeper's end he waits and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. Sarkar is in middle of nowhere and has to walk back. This is just the kind of start you don't want while chasing a mammoth total.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! Tamim ducks under it.
3.3 overs (0 Run) On off, Iqbal blocks it off the back foot.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! The ball swings and dips but after it goes past the stumps. You don't want that kind of a swing, especially if you are a keeper. Good length ball outside off, Iqbal looks to defend but misses. The ball moves away and Carey behind misses it due to the movement.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Iqbal pushes it to cover.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Better this. Good length ball outside off, Sarkar looks to cut but misses. 10 from the over, Bangladesh are on the march.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is an even worse ball than the previous one. Full toss on the pads, Sarkar flicks it down the fine leg region. Cummins runs to his left and gets to the ball but he slips and the ball deflects off him to the fence.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball this from Starc. He gets no swing and he bowls it on the pads. Sarkar just uses the pace of the ball and flicks it over square leg. The outfield is quick and he gets a boundary.
2.3 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg and coming in with the angle. Tamim turns it towards square leg and gets a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Tamim pushes it to mid off.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball which comes in with the angle. It is on the pads, Sarkar looks to flick but misses. The ball goes down to the fine leg region and they take a leg bye.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish the over. Once again it is on a length, Tamim punches it to cover-point to see off the over.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Follows it up with a punch to cover.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First one of the innings and what a handsome looking stroke this is. Cummins bowls it too full on off, Tamim just strides out his front foot and drives it with class through mid off for a boundary.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Tamim defends it off the back foot.
1.2 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe. Good length ball outside off, Sarkar checks his shot and ends up chipping it wide of mid off. Warner slips there to his right and looks to block the ball from hitting his face. In an attempt to do so, he stops the ball as well, that too, with his wrong hand, the left. so just a single. In the end it is a good effort from David. Everyone is smiles. Cummins applauds the effort.
1.1 overs (0 Run) No swing for Cummins either. Full on off, Sarkar pushes it to mid off.
Pat Cummins to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Iqbal defends it to the man at cover.
0.5 over (1 Run) Sarkar is off the mark. Good length ball angling away from the batsman slightly, Soumya looks to defend but gets an outside edge which goes to third man. Sarkar takes a single.
0.4 over (0 Run) Outside off on a length, Sarkar plays it to the man at point.
0.3 over (3 Runs) The chase is off the mark. Good length ball outside off, Tamim stays tall and punches it between mid off and cover. Warner at mid off slips but Stoinis from cover runs behind the ball and pulls it before the ropes. 3 taken by the batsmen.
0.2 over (0 Run) Full on middle and off, Iqbal blocks it off the front foot.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a good length ball on middle, Tamim jumps and tucks it to mid-wicket. Absolutely no movement there.
We are back for the chase! The Australian players are out and going to their respective position in the field. Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar walk out to start this daunting chase. The first new ball is in the hands of Mitchell Starc. He will start the proceedings. He has two slips in place to begin. Also, it is drizzling.