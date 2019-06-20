19.6 overs (1 Run) Sweeps this fine for a run.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Zampa bowls a fuller length , Rahim comes forward and plays a solid defense, ball goes rolling back to the bowler.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Rahim looks to defend but gets a bottom edge which is stopped by Carey on the bounce.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted and onto middle, Rahim chips it towards mid off and Zampa picks it with ease.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot. Bangladesh need to attack Zampa and not let him settle. Full and around off, Rahim gets down, brings out his reverse sweep and connects it really well to send it over short third man.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Again a tossed delivery onto leg, Rahim goes for a paddle and works it towards fine leg to grab a pair.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Rahim flicks it to square leg and gets a single. Brilliant over from Stoinis. Just shows how critical he is foe this side. He gives away just three runs and gets the prized scalp of Shakib Al Hasan.
18.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Iqbal flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
18.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Tamim defends it with straight bat.
18.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Mushfiqur turns it behind square on the leg side and takes a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Mushfiqur defends it off the front foot.
Mushfiqur Rahim walks out to bat next. Bangladesh need a world class innings from him today.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! The slower one does the trick and the Bangla superstar is out of here. It is on middle and leg, Shakib looks to flick but gets deceived by the lack of pace on it. He ends up chipping his flick which goes straight to the man at mid off. You just cannot keep Warner out of this game. He is the one stationed out there, he gets down and takes a good catch. Body blow this for Bangladesh. This is a tough ask and without Shakib this looks close to impossible. Shakib will be disappointed with this dismissal. It was not the best of deliveries and he might feel he could have done better.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed delivery onto the leg stump, much fuller this time, batsman works this towards square leg for a single to end the over.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside leg, flicked through mid-wicket for one more.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter one and onto the pads, Shakib flicks it towards square leg and grabs a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A touch short, the wrong 'un again, Tamim walks across and works it through mid-wicket for a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Around middle, watchfully defended.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Googly to start his day, a bit quicker, Tamim goes for the defence and is beaten.
Adam Zampa is brought on to bowl now.
DRINKS BREAK. A look at the scorecard and it might suggest that Bangladesh are nowhere in this run chase. They need 284 from 198 balls at 8.6 an over and one may think, impossible. But consider this - Australia were 101/0 at this stage. So, nothing much to choose between the two. Bangladesh just have to figure out how to counter Usman Khawaja's attack. There is nothing in the pitch, the ball is not moving and the ground is way too small. Decent partnerships will keep them in the hunt and that one mad knock can probably cause the unthinkable.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Back of a length on off, Tamim pulls it to deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Shakib milks it down to long off for one.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Tamim flicks it to square leg and takes a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Once again on the stumps, Tamim blocks it.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Almost another run out. Good length ball on off, Tamim defends it and looks for a quick single. Shakib comes but then Tamim sends him back as he slips in his stride out. Smith gets to the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. It would have been close had Steve hit the target but I feel that Shakib would have been in.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! Stoinis bowls it wide outside off, Tamim cuts it past of the diving Maxwell at point for a boundary. Good start to over this for Bangladesh.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Once again Nathan bowls it on the body, Tamim flicks it to deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Bouncer! It is away from the body so Shakib pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
15.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Tamim flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Shakib guides it down to third man for a run.
15.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Tamim flicks it to square leg and gets a single.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Coulter-Nile bangs it in short. Tamim plays a very controlled pull wide of deep mid-wicket and gets a couple.