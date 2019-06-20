 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Bangladesh vs Australia Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:20 June 2019 21:57 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs Bangladesh from Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

29.6 overs (0 Run) No run.

29.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.

29.4 overs (0 Run) No run.

29.3 overs (1 Run) Drives this through the covers for a single.

Mahmudullah is the new man in.

29.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Review taken. It was a quick googly and a flatter one, turned a bit and the batsman misses the flick and the ball hits the pad. Replay shows no outside edge, pitching in line and it is umpires call on hitting the leg stump. Das goes on 20 after giving a fight. Bangladesh will be disappointed. AUS vs BAN: Match 26: WICKET! Liton Das lbw b Adam Zampa 20 (17b, 3x4, 0x6). बांग्लादेश 175/4 (29.2 Ov). Target: 382; RRR: 10.02

Is that the first wicket for Zampa? Liton Das has been adjudged leg before. He has a long chat with Rahim and after a wry smile, they decide to refer it upstairs. No inside edge. Is this sliding down? No. Umpire's call it is, clipping leg stump.

29.1 overs (0 Run) Full and a bit outside off, played back to the bowler.

Adam Zampa is back! 4-0-29-0 his figures so far.

28.6 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Rahim defends it off the front foot to see off the over.

28.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Mushfiqur drives it to the man at point.

28.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Liton pulls it down to deep mid-wicket for a run.

28.3 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Liton follows the boundary with a flick which is wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple.

28.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Liton is not going to die trying. Back of a length ball on off, Das pulls it over short mid-wicket and gets a boundary. AUS vs BAN: Match 26: Liton Das hits Nathan Coulter-Nile for a 4! Bangladesh 172/3 (28.2 Ov). Target: 382; RRR: 9.69

28.1 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Rahim pushes it towards cover and gets a single.

Nathan Coulter-Nile is back!

27.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor from Stoinis in the deep. Full on off, Liton drives it wide of sweeper cover. Stoinis runs to his right but slips and the ball goes away to the fence. AUS vs BAN: Match 26: Liton Das hits Pat Cummins for a 4! Bangladesh 167/3 (28.0 Ov). Target: 382; RRR: 9.77

27.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Liton flicks it but finds mid-wicket.

27.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, gorgeous on drive. On off and on a length, Liton gets on his front foot and drives it handsomely through mid on for a boundary. AUS vs BAN: Match 26: Liton Das hits Pat Cummins for a 4! Bangladesh 163/3 (27.4 Ov). Target: 382; RRR: 9.81

27.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Mushfiqur runs it down to third man for a single.

27.2 overs (0 Run) On off, Mushfiqur defends it to cover.

27.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Liton nudges it down to fine leg for a single.

26.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gorgeous cover drive. Overpitched on off, Mushfiqur gets on his front foot and drives it through covers for a beautiful boundary. AUS vs BAN: Match 26: Mushfiqur Rahim hits Mitchell Starc for a 4! Bangladesh 157/3 (27.0 Ov). Target: 382; RRR: 9.78

26.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Liton pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets to the other end.

26.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Mushfiqur glances it to fine leg and rotates the strike.

26.3 overs (0 Run) Once again looks to run it down past third man but finds the fielder there.

26.2 overs (1 Run) Oh, almost chopped on. Back of a length outside off, Liton looks to pull but gets an inside edge which goes past the stumps towards fine leg for a single.

26.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Mushfiqur runs it down to third man and gets a single.

25.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Mushfiqur flicks it to fine leg and keeps the strike.

25.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Rahim looks to guide it past short third man but ends up finding him.

25.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Liton drives it towards cover and takes a run.

25.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Liton pushes it to point.

25.2 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe. Full outside off, Rahim frees his arm and looks to hit it over cover but he gets an outside edge which goes to third man on a bounce and they take a run.

25.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahim pushes it to cover.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Trent Bridge, Nottingham Trent Bridge, Nottingham World Cup 2019 Australia vs Bangladesh, Match 26
