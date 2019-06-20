39.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman fails to put bat on ball.
Live Score
39.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Close call for LBW but the paddle is fine for a boundary!
39.4 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and swings hard wide of mid on for a single.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and onto off, batsman plays it back to the bowler.
39.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done. Full and outside off, Rahim gets down and plays the reverse sweep through point for a boundary!
39.1 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, Flighted delivery outside off, a bit fuller. Rahim comes down the track and hits a cover drive , Maxwell at covers dives to his right and saves 2 for his side.
Adam Zampa is back into the attack. 7-0-42-1. his figures so far.
38.6 overs (2 Runs) Now flicks it towards backward square leg and takes two.
38.5 overs (2 Runs) Full again on the pads, Mahmudullah flicks it wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Full outside leg, Mahmudullah comes down the track and looks to hit it straight but misses it.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Full on off, MR sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
38.2 overs (2 Runs) Full on off, Rahim unleashes it towards mid on. Stoinis gets his right leg to it which takes the pace of the ball. The fielder from mid on cleans it up. The batsmen meanwhile come back for the second.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, Mahmudullah flicks it to square leg for a single.
Marcus Stoinis is back into the attack. He has the figures of 4-0-24-1.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, a play and a miss.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Starc goes for a fiery yorker, Rahim opens the face of the bat and plays it towards third man to grab a single.
37.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over third man! A short ball outside off, Rahim waits for the ball to come and lofts it over the keeper, beating third man!
37.3 overs (1 Run) This time going down leg, length delivery again, hits the pad as Mahmudullah misses his flick and batsmen steal a single as the ball goes rolling towards square leg.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery onto leg, Rahim flicks it towards mid-wicket and grabs a single
37.1 overs (1 Run) Steams it in on the body, Mahmadullah pulls it towards fine leg for a single.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Mushfiqur cuts it to the man at point.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Once again Cummins hits the deck hard on middle, Rahim blocks it off the back foot.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Full outside off, Mushfiqur comes down the track and looks to hit it but misses.
36.3 overs (2 Runs) Very well fielded from Stoinis. Back of a length ball on off, Rahim pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket. Stoinis there runs to his left and puts in a dive to stop the ball. He does so with a reverse cup and saves 2 for his side.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off and middle, Mushfiqur defends it towards point.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, played through point for a single.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, it is stroked towards cover for a single to end the over.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Again full, outside off and it goes past outside edge towards third man as the batsman goes for a drive. One run added to the total.
35.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Starc goes for the yorker, bowls a bit fuller and onto middle. Mahmudullah plays it towards the mid-wicket fielder.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Rahim drives it wide of cover. Aaron Finch runs to his left and dives but manages to stop the ball. Just a single taken.
35.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Length delivery outside off, Rahim leans back and cuts it towards cover point and the ball races to the fence. Rahim welcomes Starc in fine style.