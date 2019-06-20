44.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the body, Mahmudullah flicks it towards mid-wicket and keeps the strike. 51 runs have come off the last 4.
44.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, that is a monster. Overpitched on off, Mahmudullah smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a huge six.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Good length balll on off, Mushfiqur runs it down to third man for one. Singles won't hurt Australia.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Mahmudullah plays a good looking loft shot over covers. There is a man in the deep so just one.
44.2 overs (1 Run) In the air...but short. Cummins bangs it in short. Rahim does not time his pull. It works in his favour as it falls short of Coulter-Nile at deep mid-wicket. A run taken.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Mahmudullah comes down the track and hits it towards mid-wicket. There is a man in the deep there so just a single.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Mahmudullah wil keep the strike. On the pads, Mahmudullah flicks it to the on side and gets a single. 93 needed off the last 6 overs.
43.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is better for Bangladesh. A low full toss on middle, Nathan Coulter-Nile expects Mahmudullah to go straight but he hits it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Rahim pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets just a solitary run. Bangladesh need sixes and fours here.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on a length. It is on middle Mahmudullah turns it towards 45 on the leg side and takes one.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Mushfiqur plays it towards cover and gets one.
Nathan Coulter-Nile back into the attack. 8-0-42-0 so far.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Mushfiqur guides it down to third man and keeps the strike. 13 off that Cummins over.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Mahmudullah runs it down to third man for a single.
42.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another one in this over. Cummins is all over the place in this over. Yorker outside off. It is on the wrong side of the tramline and Kettleborough has to stretch out his arms. 100-run stand comes up between the two.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Full again on middle, this time Rahim flicks it towards deep mid-wicket. Gets just a single.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle and off, Mahmudullah flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets one. This is better from Cummins. 9 off the over so far.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Mushfiqur strokes it towards cover and gets to the other end.
42.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This time bowls it outside the tramline on the off side and Rahim misses his cut. Wide given by the umpire.
42.2 overs (5 Runs) WIDE AND FOUR! Slower bouncer bounces too high. Rahim goes after it but misses. The ball pitches in front of Carey and then spins away from him. He misses it and the ball goes to the fine leg fence.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on middle, Mahmudullah turns it towards square leg and gets a single.
Pat Cummins is back on. 8-1-41-0 so far.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Mahmudullah will keep the strike. Tossed up on off, Mahmudullah taps it towards mid off and takes a quick run. 15 from the over, Zampa's figures read 9-0-68-1!
41.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wrong 'un goes wrong! Zampa lands it in Mahmudullah's zone, he takes the full toll of it and heaves it over mid-wicket for a 91m biggie.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Follows that up with a solid front foot defense.
41.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That one is out of here. Tossed up on middle, Mahmudullah comes down the track and heaves it over the bowler's head for a 95m maximum.
41.2 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on off, Mahmudullah hits it wide of deep mid-wicket and gets a couple.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Quick and short outside off, Mahmudullah looks to cut but misses.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on top of middle and leg, Rahim looks to play the paddle but misses. Just 4 off the over.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Mahmudullah hits it towards deep mid-wicket and gets a run.
40.4 overs (0 Run) YORKER! A perfect one on middle and leg. Stoinis executes it brilliantly. Mahmudullah does well to get his bat down in time.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, Mushfiqur chips it wide of sweeper cover and gets to the other end.
40.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Mahmudullah flicks it towards deep square leg and gets a single.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads, Mushfiqur looks to heave it but misses. The ball lobs off his pads towards fine leg region and they take a leg bye.