 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Rishabh Pant's Shot Selection In 3rd ODI Against West Indies Upsets Fans

Updated: 15 August 2019 18:43 IST

Rishabh Pant's shot selection was the main talking point after India clinched the ODI series in Port of Spain.

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant scored a golden duck in the 3rd ODI against the West Indies. © AFP

Rishabh Pant once again threw his wicket away in the third One-Day International (ODI) against the West Indies on Wednesday. India were asked to chase 255 runs in 35 overs in a rain-affected encounter in Port of Spain. Rishabh Pant came in to bat at number four ahead of Shreyas Iyer who scored a half-century in the previous match. Pant, who was facing his first ball, came down the track and skied one off Fabian Allen to Keemo Paul who completed the catch and the wicketkeeper-batsman perished for a golden duck. 

When Pant was walking off the field, Virat Kohli, who was at the non-striker's end was frustrated with the shot selection of the 21-year-old left hander. Although India won the match by six wickets, fans took to Twitter to express their frustration over Rishabh Pant's approach in the 3rd ODI.

In the match, India chased down the target of 255 in the 33rd over. Virat Kohli brought up his 43rd ODI hundred and Shryeas Iyer also chipped in with another half-century as India took the three-match series 2-0. 

For his heroics with the bat, Virat Kohli was adjudged as player of the match and player of the series. 

Both the teams will now face eachother in red-ball cricket when they start their ICC World Test Championship campaign with a two-Test series, starting August 22.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article West Indies West Indies Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rishabh Pant scored a golden duck in the 3rd ODI
  • Pant's shot selection was heavily criticised on Twitter
  • India defeated the West Indies by six wickets via DLS method
Related Articles
Each Day, I Want To Improve As A Cricketer And Human Being, Says Rishabh Pant
Each Day, I Want To Improve As A Cricketer And Human Being, Says Rishabh Pant
Watch: Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav Turn Hotel Corridor Into Practice Pitch Ahead Of 2nd ODI
Watch: Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav Turn Hotel Corridor Into Practice Pitch Ahead Of 2nd ODI
"Missing Me": Yuzvendra Chahal Tweets After BCCI Video Of Rohit Sharma Interviewing Rishabh Pant
"Missing Me": Yuzvendra Chahal Tweets After BCCI Video Of Rohit Sharma Interviewing Rishabh Pant
"I Get Frustrated" When Not Scoring Runs, Says Rishabh Pant
"I Get Frustrated" When Not Scoring Runs, Says Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni
Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni's Record With Match-Winning Knock Against West Indies
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.