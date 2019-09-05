Ravi Shastri's celebration of Team India's success in the Caribbean doesn't seem to stop any time soon. After a "date with the legend" Bob Marley and drinking "some juice" at Coco Bay , the India head coach on Wednesday posted a picture of himself enjoying a "divine" punch in Jamaica. The fans on Twitter didn't seem kind to the 57-year-old former India batsman and soon flooded his post with hilarious memes. "Sunny Jamaica. The punch in my left hand tastes divine," Ravi Shastri captioned the picture on Twitter.

Sunny Jamaica. The punch in my left hand tastes divine pic.twitter.com/bGUTlp4NxZ — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 4, 2019

"Drinking alone instead of spoiling the team by coaching them, we will always remember your sacrifice sir, respect," a user replied to Shastri's tweet.

Drinking alone instead of spoiling the team by coaching them, we will always remember your sacrifice sir, respect. — Scar (@RAC7R) September 4, 2019

"And my cricket coaches used to tell us never do alcohol and tobacco," another one joined in.

And my cricket coaches used to tell us never do alcohol and tobacco. — Varoon Galagali (@gvaroon) September 4, 2019

Good one coach enjoy pic.twitter.com/c0P5OBe8RG — Pradeep (@PradeepNU1) September 4, 2019

Darubaaz — Maithun (Fauxy) (@Being_Humor) September 4, 2019

hamaara khoon aur apni daaru peene ke alawa tumhara aur koi kaam hai??? — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 5, 2019

Even the Paunch looks 8 Months Divine — Chowkidar Mihir Pandya (@IamMihirPandya) September 4, 2019

Under the coaching of Shastri, India swept the T20 International series 3-0, won two-match One-day International series 2-0 and clinched the two-Test series 2-0 on their month-long tour of the West Indies.

With the Test series triumph, India begun their ICC World Test Championship on a positive note and claimed the top position in the points table with 120 points -- double than New Zealand and Sri Lanka, placed second and third respectively after their two-match Test series ended in a 1-1 draw.

The victory against the West Indies also helped India skipper Virat Kohli surpass former captain MS Dhoni's record of 27 Test wins to become the most successful Indian Test captain.

Dhoni had led India to 27 Test wins out of the 60 matches he captained the national side.

Prior to the Test series against the West Indies, Kohli had 26 Test wins under his belt. After the win in Antigua, Kohli surpassed Sourav Ganguly as the captain with the maximum number of overseas wins for India.

Kohli now has 28 Test wins to his name, the most by Indian captain in the longest format of the game.