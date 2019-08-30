 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Watch: Ravi Shastri's "Date With The Legend" Bob Marley

Updated: 30 August 2019 12:55 IST

Ravi Shastri has been posting pictures from all parts of the West Indies as India's tour of the islands draws to a close.

Ravi Shastri visited the Bob Marley Museum in Jamaica. © Twitter

Ravi Shastri seems to be making the most of India's tour of the West Indies. The India coach was pictured enjoying some downtime in Antigua, visiting the famous Cocobay resort. On Thursday, ahead of India's second Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston in Jamaica, starting on Friday, Ravi Shastri posted a video of his visit to the Bob Marley museum. Shastri posted a video and a picture on his Twitter handle and was pictured alongside Bharat Arun, India's bowling coach, and fielding coach R Sridhar.

Earlier this month, Ravi Shastri was reappointed as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team. Shastri was picked over New Zealand's Mike Hesson and Australia's Tom Moody to continue at his position.

Among all the candidates, Ravi Shastri's record was unmatched as the team reached the No.1 ranking in Test matches under his guidance and won a series in Australia for the first time in 71 years.

India have won 13 out of 21 Tests, 43 out of 60 ODIs and 25 T20 Internationals out of 36 on his watch.

Shastri's new tenure got off to a good start as India outplayed the West Indies in all departments to record a massive 318-run win in the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

With 60 World Test Championship points in the bag, India will now be seeking to double that tally and a clean sweep of the series when the second Test begins in Jamaica on Friday.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Ravi Shastri West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket
