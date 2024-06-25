Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has not played a single game in the T20 World Cup 2024 till now but he seemed in good spirits ahead of the Super 8 clash on Monday. In a video posted by BCCI on their social media handles, Chahal could be seeing enacting a bus conductor as he shouted "ground, ground, ground" as the team bus entered the stadium. He even tapped the side of the bus multiple times while peeping out of the window. Chahal had a very good outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 that led to his selection and he has not featured in any T20 World Cup 2024 match.

#TeamIndia have arrived in St. Lucia!



Today they take on Australia in the their last Super 8 match#T20WorldCup | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/mhwABUIEkD — BCCI (@BCCI) June 24, 2024

The match between India and Australia was deemed extremely crucial for the Mitchell Marsh-led side as a defeat can push them dangerously close to elimination. Australia had just one win from two matches in the Super 8s before the India clash. A defeat against Rohit Sharma's men made it 2 losses and just one win from three matches.

Following defeat against India and Afghanistan, if Bangladesh get beaten in their last Super 8 match on Tuesday, the Afghans will go through to the semi-finals.

India are guaranteed of a spot in the Top 4 following wins over Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. They face England next.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis