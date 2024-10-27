MS Dhoni knows what it takes to win. When he was the captain of the Indian cricket team, the side was one of the most successful phases in its history. Under him India won the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. The Indian cricket team also attained the world No. 1 ranking under MS Dhoni's captaincy. After the 2013 Champions Trophy triumph, India had to wait for 11 years their next ICC title. Rohit Sharma-led India cricket team ended the drought at the 2024 T20 World Cup with a win over South Africa in the final.

The final was a tense affair after India set South Africa a target of 177 with Virat Kohli (76) top-scoring. In reply, South Africa were cruising at one stage. They needed 26 off 24 balls at one stage with six wickets remaining. Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller were at the crease and it looked like India were going to be left high and dry. But just then Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah stepped up with the ball as South Africa lost four wickets in the last four overs to lose the match by seven runs.

MS Dhoni has now revealed that he was also tensed watching the match.

"We were at home; some friends had come over. The way the second innings was going, zyada tar dost bahar chale gaye the (most of them went out). I was the only one sitting. They said to me, it is done, come join us outside. I said to them that in cricket, it is not over until it is over. None of them believed, even I was questioning, you want the team to win...but on the inside, I was asking abhi kya hona chaiye (what is supposed to happen now)," Dhoni said at a promotional event.

"One of the things I firmly believed was that their batters were slightly light on the batting order. Anything can happen when there is pressure. There was a time when they were cruising but when the stakes were high and it was very crucial, you get a chance and you want to do the most of it. We were able to do it.

"I think we did that and we won the trophy. Big congratulations to the guys on the field because that is the kind of energy, motivation, and belief that was needed. Irrespective of the result, till they don't win we need to keep pushing the game and that was the attitude."