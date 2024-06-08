The much-anticipated T20 World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan is here and the security measures at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York has been heightened due to the ISIS threat. India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series in the past decade due to political tensions and as a result, they only face each other in international competitions. As a result, there has been a lot of excitement among cricket fans surrounding the match and the organisers have taken a number of steps to ensure that there are no security breaches during the match.

The ISIS threat came as a concern for attending fans but the local authorities have stated that they will be taking stringent measures including collaborating with other agencies to ensure that proper security is provided to the cricketer as well as the fans.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, in recent media interactions, emphasised on the extensive arrangements, likening them to presidential-level security.

"The scale and magnitude of the security for this India-Pakistan match will be more compared to when we hosted the USA President Barack Obama some years ago," Ryder said.

He also confirmed the involvement of officers from Nassau County Police, Suffolk County, New York State, as well as agencies including the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, and US Customs and Border Protection in the comprehensive security arrangements for the game.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

