Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Wednesday. Lucknow had finished the league stage at the third spot while RCB qualified for the playoffs as the fourth team after Delhi Capitals lost their final match against Mumbai Indians. The biggest positive for RCB heading into this game is the form of Virat Kohli as scored 73 runs against Gujarat Titans in the previous game. Even Glenn Maxwell is among runs and RCB would be looking to put in a complete performance against Lucknow.

Here's our RCB predicted XI vs LSG:

Virat Kohli: The former RCB skipper returned to form against Gujarat Titans as he played a knock of 73 runs. So far, this season, Kohli has registered 309 runs at an average of 23.77, and now he would look to stand up for the side when it really matters.

Faf du Plessis: The RCB captain has been in fine form this season, registering 443 runs. He was involved in a 115-run stand against Gujarat, and now he would look to play a big knock against LSG.

Rajat Patidar: The batter might not have gotten a chance against Gujarat in the previous game, but he has made the most of his opportunities in the rest of the tournament, scoring valuable runs for the side coming into bat at No.3.

Glenn Maxwell: The swashbuckling batter was at his best against Gujarat Titans as he scored 40 runs off 18 balls and he would now hope to march ahead with the momentum.

Dinesh Karthik: The wicketkeeper-batter has been in splendid form for RCB this season and hence he has been named in India's T20I squad for the SA series as well. With an average of more than 55 this season, Karthik would love to give the much-needed flourish to the RCB batting lineup.

Mahipal Lomror: The left-handed batter has not had much to do this season, but he would look to do the needful if he gets a chance to come into bat and show his power against LSG.

Shahbaz Ahmed: The spin-bowling all-rounder has punched above his weight this season and has put in quality performances for the franchise. However, bowling to the likes of Quinton de Kock would be a challenge and it would be interesting to see how Shahbaz holds his nerve.

Wanindu Hasaranga:The Sri Lankan spinner is currently the second-highest wicket-taker this season with 24 scalps and he has been a key figure in providing RCB with constant wickets in the middle period of the game.

Harshal Patel: The pacer has taken 18 wickets this season, and he is a key bowler for RCB while bowling at the death. He manages to hold his own even against the biggest hitters and hence he is the go-to bowler for skipper Faf.

Siddharth Kaul: The pacer had come into the side in the last match in place of an out-of-form Mohammed Siraj and it is hard to see RCB tinkering with the winning combination from the last game.

Josh Hazlewood: With 15 wickets to his name in 10 matches, Hazlewood has provided good starts with the ball for RCB. He just had one bad game against Punjab Kings and barring that, he has been pretty consistent.