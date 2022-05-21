Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their last league match of the ongoing IPL 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. A win would take them to the playoffs ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore on a better net run-rate. Mitchell Marsh starred in DC's last two wins and the Australian all-rounder will look to continue the great form and take his team to the playoffs. Prithvi Shaw's return to the squad is a welcome news for DC batting but it's not clear whether the young opener will feature in th playing XI or not.

Here's how DC might line up against MI:

Prithvi Shaw: The young batter was discharged from the hospital recently after recovering from illness, and could return to the playing XI. His return will boost DC's chances.

David Warner: The Australian opener has been in top form this season, but was dismissed for a duck in the previous match against Punjab Kings. He will look to play another important knock for his team.

Mitchell Marsh: The all-rounder has been in fine form in the last few outings, and will look to continue in the same flow.

Rishabh Pant: The DC skipper has been inconsistent so far this season, and will look to make amends in their last league game of the season.

Lalit Yadav: The all-rounder was promoted up the order in the last game against PBKS, and scored 24 runs off 21 balls. He will look to contribute more this time around.

Rovman Powell: The hard-hitting Windies player has had a mixed season so far. However, with DC in a do-or-die situation, Powell will aim to play an important knock.

Axar Patel: He took two for 14 in four overs in DC's previous match. However, Patel has been colder than hot this season, as far as his form in concerned.

Shardul Thakur: The pacer has struggled with his form this season, but took four wickets in the previous game. He will look to put in a similar performance.

Kuldeep Yadav: The left-arm spinner is DC's leading wicket-taker this season, having bagged 20 scalps in 13 outings. He will look to add more wickets to his tally.

Promoted

Anrich Nortje: Since returning to the side, the pacer has been in good form. He will look to put in another shift as DC eye a spot in the play-offs.

Khaleel Ahmed: The left-arm pacer has been in good form this season, but conceded 43 in the previous match. He, however, is likely to keep his place in the team.