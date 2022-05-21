Delhi Capitals Predicted XI vs Mumbai Indians: Will Prithvi Shaw Make A Return?
IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians in a do-or-die clash on Saturday evening
Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their last league match of the ongoing IPL 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. A win would take them to the playoffs ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore on a better net run-rate. Mitchell Marsh starred in DC's last two wins and the Australian all-rounder will look to continue the great form and take his team to the playoffs. Prithvi Shaw's return to the squad is a welcome news for DC batting but it's not clear whether the young opener will feature in th playing XI or not.
Here's how DC might line up against MI:
Prithvi Shaw: The young batter was discharged from the hospital recently after recovering from illness, and could return to the playing XI. His return will boost DC's chances.
David Warner: The Australian opener has been in top form this season, but was dismissed for a duck in the previous match against Punjab Kings. He will look to play another important knock for his team.
Mitchell Marsh: The all-rounder has been in fine form in the last few outings, and will look to continue in the same flow.
Rishabh Pant: The DC skipper has been inconsistent so far this season, and will look to make amends in their last league game of the season.
Lalit Yadav: The all-rounder was promoted up the order in the last game against PBKS, and scored 24 runs off 21 balls. He will look to contribute more this time around.
Rovman Powell: The hard-hitting Windies player has had a mixed season so far. However, with DC in a do-or-die situation, Powell will aim to play an important knock.
Axar Patel: He took two for 14 in four overs in DC's previous match. However, Patel has been colder than hot this season, as far as his form in concerned.
Shardul Thakur: The pacer has struggled with his form this season, but took four wickets in the previous game. He will look to put in a similar performance.
Kuldeep Yadav: The left-arm spinner is DC's leading wicket-taker this season, having bagged 20 scalps in 13 outings. He will look to add more wickets to his tally.
Anrich Nortje: Since returning to the side, the pacer has been in good form. He will look to put in another shift as DC eye a spot in the play-offs.
Khaleel Ahmed: The left-arm pacer has been in good form this season, but conceded 43 in the previous match. He, however, is likely to keep his place in the team.