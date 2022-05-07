Delhi Capitals (DC) are back to winning ways in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with their win over SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday. The Rishabh Pant-led side next face Chennai Super Kings on Sunday but before that, players from the side unwinded at the team hotel. The DC currently have five wins and five matches in their first 10 games. They have 10 points and can enter the top-four if they defeat the ninth-placed CSK in their next game. Before the game, Pant was seem having fun at a team get-together with DC coach Ricky Ponting's son Fletcher.

In a video shared by Pant on his instagram, Pant can be seen playing kabaddi with Ponting's son. "Adding kabaddi and catch-catch to my resume ft. #fletcher #RP17 @delhicapitals," the caption of the video read.

Pant is currently DC's second-highest scorer with 260 runs in 10 matches at an average of 32.50. He is yet to score a half-century and has a strike-rate of 150.28.

In DC's previous match in the league, brilliant unbeaten half-centuries by David Warner and Rovman Powell were backed by clinical performances from bowlers as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. It was DC's fifth win while SRH fell to their fifth loss of the season.

DC opener Warner played a gritty knock of 92 which was laced with 12 fours and three sixes. The Aussie was well accompanied by Powell, who smashed six maximums and three fours in his innings of 67 runs. The duo stitched an unbeaten 122-run stand to power Delhi Capitals to a massive total of 207 for 3 in 20 overs.

In reply, SRH batters never looked up to the mark as they were able to make just 186/8 in the assigned 20 overs, falling 21 runs short of the target. Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram were the only stand out batters among SRH as they played innings of 62 and 42 respectively. For Delhi, Khaleel Ahmed bagged three wickets while Shradul Thakur took two wickets. Anrich Nortje, Mitchell Marsh, and Kuldeep Yadav scalped one wicket each.