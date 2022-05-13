Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 60 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are currently fourth in the IPL 2022 points table with 14 points from 12 games, including seven wins and five losses. RCB are on a two-match unbeaten run and defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous game by 67 runs. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who was dismissed for his third golden duck of the season against SRH. The former RCB captain will be aiming to find some form in the remaining league games.

Here's how RCB could line-up against PBKS:

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli was dismissed for his third golden duck of the season in the previous game. The former India captain has registered 216 runs in 12 games this season.

Faf du Plessis: The RCB captain was in fantastic form against SRH, playing a crucial knock of 73 runs off 50 balls.

Rajat Patidar: Rajat Patidar was in good batting form against SRH and added 48 runs to his side's total, off 38 balls.

Glenn Maxwell: The Australian all-rounder has been highly inconsistent for RCB this season. In nine games, he has registered 193 runs and has also taken only four wickets.

Dinesh Karthik: The wicketkeeper-batter has played the finisher's role for his side with much aplomb this season and was once again in blistering form against SRH. He clobbered 30 runs off eight deliveries, including a four and four sixes.

Mahipal Lomror: Mahipal Lomror will be aiming to impress and cement his place in the squad in the upcoming games.

Shahbaz Ahmed: Shahbaz Ahmed has been in good touch with the bat this season and has also contributed with the ball.

Wanindu Hasaranga: The Sri Lankan spinner has been his side's highest wicket-taker this season with 21 wickets in 12 games and is also second in the Purple Cap race.

Harshal Patel: Last year's Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel has been highly reliable this season and has taken 14 dismissals in 11 fixtures in IPL 2022.

Josh Hazlewood: The Australian pacer was in amazing form vs SRH and took two wickets in four overs, conceding only 17 runs.

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj has been off-colour for RCB this season but will be aiming to add more wickets to his tally.

