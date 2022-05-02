Rajasthan Royals will look to get back to winning ways as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 47 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. RR have been in excellent form this season, but their winning run was halted by Mumbai Indians. However, RR have largely relied on their talismans Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal, who are leading the Orange and Purple Cap charts, respectively. While their bowling has been exceptional this season, RR have been inconsistent with the bat when Buttler has not fired. South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen is likely to get another chance in the team.

Here's how RR might line-up against KKR:

Jos Buttler: The Englishman has fired on all cylinders this season. In nine matches, Buttler has scored 566 runs at a remarkable average of 76.7. He has scored three centuries and three fifties so far.

Devdutt Padikkal: The youngster has got good starts this season, but has failed to convert them into big scores. In nine matches, Padikkal has scored 214 runs, including a fifty.

Sanju Samson: One of the biggest positives for RR has been the form of skipper Sanju Samson, who has scored 244 runs in nine matches, averaging just over 30.

Rassie van der Dussen: The South African batter is likely to replace Daryl Mitchell in the playing XI. His return will add more balance to their middle-order.

Shimron Hetmyer: While Buttler has done the job at the top of the order, Hetmyer has provided the finishing touch to RR's innings. In nine matches, Hetmyer has scored 233 runs at an average of 58.25.

Riyan Parag: Apart from his 56-run knock against RCB, Riyan Parag has struggled to score runs this season. He, however, is likely to keep his place in the team.

Ravichandran Ashwin: The veteran all-rounder has been in good form with the ball, taking 8 wickets in nine matches. He has also been used as a floater with the bat, and has done well to adapt to different situations.

Trent Boult: The Kiwi pacer has been slightly expensive in the initial overs but his ability to strike in crunch moments has helped him keep his place in the playing XI.

Prasidh Krishna: The lanky pacer has been one of the top performers for RR this season. In nine matches, he has taken 11 wickets, and will look to add more to his tally.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The veteran spinner is leading the Purple Cap race with 19 wickets in nine matches so far.

Kuldeep Sen: With seven wickets in four matches, Kuldeep Sen has been one of the finds this season. He will look to impress the management even more with another good showing.