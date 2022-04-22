Jos Buttler once again entertained fans on Friday as he smashed his third century of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Rajasthan Royals (RR) posted 222 for two in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Englishman hammered 116 runs off 65 balls, including nine fours and nine sixes and finally lost his wicket in the 19th over to Mustafizur Rahman. This was also Butter's fourth IPL ton and the wicketkeeper-batter received plenty of praise on Twitter as legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar led the reactions. The 2011 World Cup-winner praised his power-hitting during RR's innings. Meanwhile, the likes of Irfan Pathan stated that Buttler is "after Virat Kohli's record" of highest runs in a IPL season.

"Jos Buttler ka naam Josh Buttler hona chahiye! Incredible hitting by him and @rajasthanroyals This is a belter of a wicket and I have a feeling that the match is wide open. #DCvRR", wrote Sachin.

Here are the other reactions:

Jos Buttler becomes only the 2nd player after Virat Kohli to score more than 2 centuries in an IPL season. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 22, 2022

Seeing everyone struggle to dismiss Buttler at the strikers end, I think we all now understand why Ashwin chose to dismiss him at the non strikers end #DCvRR #IPL2022 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 22, 2022

Buttler 2022. Might even get close to Kohli 2016 at this rate. Almost halfway there. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 22, 2022

Jos Buttler is after Virat Kohli's record of highest runs in one season. Flawless batting. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 22, 2022

Devdutt Padikkal also registered a half-century for RR, smacking 54 runs off 35 balls and captain Sanju Samson played an unbeaten knock of 46 runs off 19 deliveries.