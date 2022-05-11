Delhi Capitals (DC) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 58 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Delhi are currently fifth in the IPL 2022 Points Table with 10 points from 11 games, including five wins and six defeats. The Rishabh Pant-led side will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways, having lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 91 runs in their previous game on Sunday.

Here's how DC could lineup against RR:

David Warner: The Australian opener is his side's highest run-scorer this season and is also sixth in the Orange Cap race. In nine games for DC in IPL 2022, Warner has registered 375 runs including four half-centuries. He could only muster 19 runs off 12 balls during the loss to CSK and will be aiming to bounce back to form.

Srikar Bharat: With Prithvi Shaw's recovery status not yet confirmed, Srikar Bharat is expected to open the innings with Warner. The 28-year-old was dismissed cheaply against CSK but will be hoping to make an impact in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Marsh: Mitchell Marsh hasn't been able to have a big impact for DC. He has also failed to convert his good starts to big scores and he will be aiming to improve on that aspect.

Rishabh Pant: The Delhi captain hasn't been at his best this season and has also failed to bat for long. Against CSK, he was dismissed after registering 21 runs off 11 balls (including four fours).

Rovman Powell: Having already shown his big-hitting skills, Rovman Powell will be aiming for some consistency with the bat.

Ripal Patel: Ripal Patel failed to have an impact vs CSK and lost his wicket after registering six runs off three balls. He will be hoping to make the most of his chances.

Axar Patel: Axar Patel has taken only four wickets in 10 games this season. He will be aiming to add more wickets to his tally.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur has taken nine wickets in 11 games this season. He will be aiming to leak fewer runs.

Kuldeep Yadav: The spinner is his side's highest wicket-taker this season and is also fourth in the Purple Cap Race with 18 dismissals in 11 fixtures.

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje was in hot form vs CSK, taking three wickets in four overs. He accounted for the crucial dismissals of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali and Robin Uthappa.

Khaleel Ahmed: Khaleel Ahmed has been reliable for DC with the ball this season and will be looking to add to his tally of 16 wickets.