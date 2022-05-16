Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 64 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Delhi are currently fifth in the IPL 2022 Points Table with 12 points from 12 games, including six wins and six defeats. In their previous game, Delhi defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets in Navi Mumbai. All eyes will be on star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who took two wickets in 25 overs to restrict RR to 160 for six. During the chase, the Australian slammed 89 runs off 62 balls as DC reached 161 for two in 18.1 overs.

Here's how DC could line-up against PBKS:

Srikar Bharat: Prithvi Shaw has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for typhoid, but is unlikely to be fit and ready for the match against PBKS. Bharat is likely to continue, despite failing to make a mark yet.

David Warner: The Australian opener hammered an unbeaten half-century (52 runs off 41 balls) during the win against RR. He will be hoping to build on his momentum.

Mitchell Marsh: The Australian all-rounder was in dominating form during his side's win against RR.

Rishabh Pant: The wicketkeeper-batter hasn't been able to post big scores this season. He will be seeking to have an impact with the bat in the remaining fixtures.

Lalit Yadav: Lalit Yadav has not really taken the chances given to him with both hands but will want to make handy contributions.

Rovman Powell: The West Indies cricketer has already shown his big-hitting skills for Delhi but needs to find some consistency with the bat.

Axar Patel: Axar Patel once again failed to take wickets against RR as his poor form with the ball continued in IPL 2022. But his impressed performance with the bat this season makes him a key part of the lineup.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur has taken nine wickets in 12 games for Delhi this season but has proven to be expensive on many occasions.

Kuldeep Yadav: The spinner is his side's highest wicket-taker this season and has taken 18 wickets in 12 games.

Anrich Nortje: The South African pacer was in good form vs RR and took two wickets in four overs.

Chetan Sakariya: Chetan Sakariya will be looking to build on his performance from the previous game, where he took the crucial wickets of Jos Buttler and Riyan Parag.